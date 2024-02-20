Elgin teen loses licence after admitting careless driving

An Elgin teenager has lost his licence after he admitted driving carelessly and without insurance.

Ryan Slater, 18, was caught driving on the A96 last year near Elgin’s High Street with his driver’s door open and swerving across the road.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard that Slater had been in a black Renault Clio at around 3.30am on August 6.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that police patrolling the area saw Slater “swerving around” and that his driver’s door was open while the car was moving.

Ms Silver said: “They instructed him to pull over and they asked him if he knew why he had been pulled over.

“He said his door had not been shut properly.”

The officers checked his ID and found he was not a named driver on the car – and so was driving without insurance.

Ms Silver also told the court that Slater had then been stopped again later the same day at 10.30pm and was then found to have breached his bail curfew imposed on February 2 2023 at Elgin Sheriff Court.

‘He was trying to shut the door’

Slater’s bail condition was such that he did not leave his address between 10.15pm and 6am each day.

With regards to the careless driving charge, Slater’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had been trying to close his door, after realising it was not shut properly.

Sheriff David Harvie interjected as questioned why he had been swerving about, and Mr O’Neill replied: “He was trying to shut the door. He was breathalysed of course, but he passed.

“He thought he was insured through his father’s insurance policy.”

Talking about Slater breaching his bail curfew, Mr O’Neill explained he had just gone to pick up his girlfriend and “both were wearing night clothes”, adding: “He was going back to his home address.”

Sheriff David Harvie handed Slater six penalty points for the two driving charges and fined him £340 for breaching his bail conditions.

He said: “I am taking into account your age and the stage at which you pled.”

The court heard that the additional six penalty points took Slater over the threshold and his driving licence was revoked.

Sherif Harvie told Slater, whose address was given as Covesea Grove, Elgin, that he would have to re-sit his driving test at a later date.