Elgin teen loses licence after admitting careless driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin teen loses licence after admitting careless driving

Ryan Slater, 18, was caught driving on the A96 last year near Elgin’s High Street with his driver’s door open and swerving across the road.

By Joanne Warnock
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

An Elgin teenager has lost his licence after he admitted driving carelessly and without insurance.

Ryan Slater, 18, was caught driving on the A96 last year near Elgin’s High Street with his driver’s door open and swerving across the road.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard that Slater had been in a black Renault Clio at around 3.30am on August 6.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that police patrolling the area saw Slater “swerving around” and that his driver’s door was open while the car was moving.

Ms Silver said: “They instructed him to pull over and they asked him if he knew why he had been pulled over.

“He said his door had not been shut properly.”

The officers checked his ID and found he was not a named driver on the car – and so was driving without insurance.

Ms Silver also told the court that Slater had then been stopped again later the same day at 10.30pm and was then found to have breached his bail curfew imposed on February 2 2023 at Elgin Sheriff Court.

‘He was trying to shut the door’

Slater’s bail condition was such that he did not leave his address between 10.15pm and 6am each day.

With regards to the careless driving charge, Slater’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had been trying to close his door, after realising it was not shut properly.

Sheriff David Harvie interjected as questioned why he had been swerving about, and Mr O’Neill replied: “He was trying to shut the door. He was breathalysed of course, but he passed.

“He thought he was insured through his father’s insurance policy.”

Talking about Slater breaching his bail curfew, Mr O’Neill explained he had just gone to pick up his girlfriend and “both were wearing night clothes”, adding: “He was going back to his home address.”

Sheriff David Harvie handed Slater six penalty points for the two driving charges and fined him £340 for breaching his bail conditions.

He said: “I am taking into account your age and the stage at which you pled.”

The court heard that the additional six penalty points took Slater over the threshold and his driving licence was revoked.

Sherif Harvie told Slater, whose address was given as Covesea Grove, Elgin, that he would have to re-sit his driving test at a later date.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Peter Albiston, a vulnerable aberdeen adult who received support and turned his life around
Vulnerable Aberdeen adult 'would be dead by now' without support
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man put on register after public sex act in underpants and Rangers top
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
'This behaviour stops now': Sheriff blasts violent boyfriend after Aberdeen hotel assault
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Wester Ross hotel manager and chef created fake employee to con boss out of…
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Serial killer-obsessed schoolboy caught in Moray with 'murder kit' as he hunted for girl…
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Man charged after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
Two of the injuries the Elgin postie sustained from the dog attack
'The dog had a chunk out of my leg': Elgin postie describes terrifying mauling…
Kevin McDonald and Legends sports bar in aberdeen, where he said racist slurs and assaulted a bouncer
'Abhorrent is an understatement': Racist thug avoids prison after flurry of violence at Aberdeen…
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Revellers chased, punched and kicked man on Union Street
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Highland boxing champion narrowly avoids jail after three horrifying unprovoked attacks