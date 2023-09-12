People of Torry told they’ll ‘have to make sacrifices’ as council looks to lease beloved park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

People of Torry told they’ll ‘have to make sacrifices’ as council looks to lease beloved park

The decision means St Fittick's Park is one step closer to being turned into an energy transition zone (ETZ).

By Joshua Puzzato-Pomaco
Aberdeen councillors are looking to lease the land to become an ETZ
The vote came after a typically fiery meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dejected Torry residents were told they’ll “have to make sacrifices” as the council voted to lease St Fittick’s Park to developers planning to turn it into an industrial estate.

Efforts to transform one third of the popular park into an energy transition zone (ETZ) moved forward at a heated council meeting on Monday afternoon.

Campaigners had seized upon one of their final chances to stop the development, as it emerged that the greenspace would form just 3% of the planned renewables zone.

St Fittick’s Park campaigners. Image: Friends of St Fittick’s Park.

Ultimately though, councillors voted 32-12 in favour of launching talks with ETZ Ltd about leasing the site.

Those in favour argued that the entire project would be jeopardised if the 3% “keystone” area was removed.

Bosses at ETZ Ltd, backed by Sir Ian Wood, have insisted that St Fittick’s must be included in the development, as it provides direct quayside access to Aberdeen South Harbour.

What exactly were councillors voting on?

Councillors voted on whether or not to begin exploring leasing options for the site.

Leading SNP and Lib Dems members opted to allow officials to begin looking for a leasing partner, generally understood to be ETZ Ltd.

The Tories also backed the move, as long as any future leases are not approved until so-called “community benefit packages” are reviewed.

St Fittick’s Park could be the site of an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Labour: Proposed benefit packages are ‘pie in the sky ideas’

However, this compromise did not placate Labour councillors, who voted to save St Fittick’s Park from any development.

Torry member Simon Watson labelled the SNP-Conservative suggestion as “pie in the sky,” adding: “Quines and loons may live in hen houses, but we all know this is chicken feed.

“There are some things that money can’t buy, and a healthy life is one of them.”

Simon Watson
Simon Watson pleaded to preserve St Fittick’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Tory Michael Kuzsnir broke party lines, telling the chamber that the development of St Fittick’s would be disastrous for his constituents.

He said: “I recognise the potential benefit to the city of leasing out the site… but the impact to the Torry part of my ward would be severe.”

Will people Torry ‘accept they have to make sacrifices’ as part of ETZ lease?

Fellow ward member Cllr Lee Fairfull her local rivals of using the lives of Torry residents to engage in a “dangerous agenda”.

And she insisted that community benefits would properly compensate those who will have to make “sacrifices.”

The SNP member said: “While I may not like where we are, going forward myself and my partnership colleagues will ensure that the residents of Torry are always included, mitigations are looked at, and [residents] will get the best benefits for any sacrifices they have to make.”

She was joined by fellow SNP Cllr Christian Allard, who also represents Torry and Ferryhill.

Protestors attend as Torry ETZ lease talks are voted through

Prior to the meeting, protestors gathered outside Aberdeen Town House- a common sight in recent months.

When asked why St Fittick’s needed to be preserved, campaigner Richard Caie told us: “It’s a beautiful green space. It serves a huge number of people… It’s so important for biodiversity.”

Torry protestors tried to fight the ETZ lease talks.
Torry protestors tried to fight the ETZ lease talks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dr Adrian Crofton, who works at Torry Medical Practice, also attended the rally.

He warned of negative health impacts if the park is redeveloped- a concern in an area where residents live a decade less, on average, than those in Aberdeen’s richest neighbourhoods.

He told us: “To take away the last remaining green space from an area that faces some of the highest levels of deprivation in all of the north of Scotland seems very regressive.”

Do you think the council made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Could Council chiefs be taken to court AGAIN?

Just hours after the vote, Glasgow-based Govan Law Centre announced that their solicitors were exploring the possibility of “raising urgent proceedings” at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Govan Law Centre previously represented library and pool campaigners, whose legal threat forced the council into carrying out studies on controversial closures.

At the same packed council meeting yesterday, various schemes to regenerate Aberdeen were debated.

And the council is poised to reopen talks with Aberdeen FC on a new stadium at the seaside:

Council leaders approaching Dons in bid to end ‘disrespectful’ stalemate leaving beach stadium in limbo

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fast food retailer German Donor Kebab due to open new Aberdeen store in the coming weeks.
German Donor Kebab begin work on new Union Street store
Stonegate has the Triplekirks in Aberdeen.
Pub chain reveals plans to add 20p per pint during busy weekend times
Piccolo, Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant boss admits £50,000 tax dodging charge
Locals protesting Rhynie farm being turned into a forest
Villagers rally against plans to transform Mains of Rhynie farm into 500 acre forest
The Generation Aberdeen branding has been approved despite councillor Marie Boulton's protests
Derided 'Generation Aberdeen' slogan approved even though it 'took marketing gurus 15 minutes to…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has taken her campaign for land justice to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire to highlight the weakness of the Scottish Government?s Land Reform proposals Picture shows; Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba outside Trump International in Aberdeenshire. . Trump International, Menie Estate, Balmedie, Aberdeenshire. . Supplied by Mercedes Villalba MSP. Date; Unknown
Land reform campaign challenges Donald Trump's Balmedie golf course
the man has been found safe and well.
Vulnerable 69-year-old Aberdeen man traced 'safe and well'
Fraserburgh town centre, with buildings and cars.
Brochers wanted to star in new feature film that will be shot in Buchan
Fierce Beer has been selected to run the bar at the new Aberdeen Market.
Revealed: New Aberdeen Market will have Fierce bar and 10 vendors at food hall
4
Thief trying to break house entrance door lock; Shutterstock ID 1074326855; purchase_order: ; job:
Worries after detection of break-ins to secure north-east places 'plummets'

Conversation