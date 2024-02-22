EXCLUSIVE: Richard Davidson reveals his sadness at Deveronvale exit

Richard Davidson says he is “deeply saddened” at having to depart Deveronvale after spending almost a year as assistant manager.

The Banffers announced on Wednesday that he was no longer Craig Stewart’s number two following a “football incident”.

It is believed the incident in question took place last Saturday when the Vale were beaten 4-2 by Nairn County at Station Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Although Davidson didn’t wish to expand on what happened, he released a statement expressing his disappointment at leaving Princess Royal Park.

During his playing career Davidson turned out for Inverurie Locos, Buckie Thistle and Formartine United in the Highland League.

Since hanging up his boots he has managed Junior side Colony Park and been a coach at Inverurie before joining Deveronvale as assistant manager in March of last year.

In his statement, Davidson said: “I’m obviously deeply saddened having to depart the club, especially at this difficult stage in the season.

“I had hoped for a different outcome but I accept the decision that has been reached and have to respect it.

“I’d like to wish the management, squad and backroom staff all the very best for the future as well as thanking the chairman and his wider team for the opportunity.”