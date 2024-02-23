Garioch Sports Centre adding second 3G pitch to keep up with ‘incredible’ demand of football clubs

The increase of people playing football in the north-east and across the country has led to a growing demand for sports facilities.

More and more players of all ages across the men’s and women’s game have been getting involved over the past few years.

In 2023, the number of people playing grassroots football in Scotland reached a record high.

The number of female participants also broke records for the second year in a row.

To keep up with the growing demand for football facilities in the Inverurie area, Garioch Sports Centre has put plans into motion to build a second 3G pitch.

The project has been almost two years in the making with building work to finally start next month.

If all goes to plan, the pitch will be ready to use by August – in time for the football season.

Garioch Sports Centre adding second 3G pitch

Kevin Bonarius, chief operating officer for Garioch Sports Centre, said demand for the all-weather pitch has been slowly growing as more boys and girls take up the sport in Inverurie and further afield.

Players have had to travel away from home to use available facilities for training and matches.

“From kids as young as two, to junior clubs, women, men and walking football, the pitch is hired by all,” he said.

“The growth of girl’s football in the Inverurie area especially has been incredible over the last couple of years.

“There is so much demand so our 3G pitch has been at its maximum capacity.”

The centre’s Project Development Team has partnered with Inverurie Loco Works FC to make a second 3G pitch a reality.

They have managed to successfully secure funding from the Scottish Football Association Grassroots Pitch and Facilities Fund, as well as the Scottish Football Partnership Trust.

The project is also supported by Aberdeenshire Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Developer Obligations.

“We decided to identify what funding was available to us as a charity to add a second pitch. And now, 18 months to two years later we’re ready for the building to start in March,” Kevin said.

“Alan, our funding lead, and I have worked tirelessly so it is fantastic to see it has been a success.

“All involved are delighted. And, the response we’ve had has been really positive.”

‘Positive’ addition for the community

The new 3G pitch will be built right next to the current pitch over the next six months.

“It’ll only bring good things to the community,” Kevin added.

“We are expecting footfall to increase by 800 to 900 a week so that will help local businesses.”