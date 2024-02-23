Garioch Sports Centre adding second 3G pitch to keep up with ‘incredible’ demand of football clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garioch Sports Centre adding second 3G pitch to keep up with ‘incredible’ demand of football clubs

The new pitch will be welcomed by players of all ages who currently have to travel out the area for training and game facilities.

By Ellie Milne
Alan Still, Kevin Bonarius and Mike Macaulay
Alan Still, Kevin Bonarius and Mike Macaulay have been working for almost two years to make the new pitch a reality. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The increase of people playing football in the north-east and across the country has led to a growing demand for sports facilities.

More and more players of all ages across the men’s and women’s game have been getting involved over the past few years.

In 2023, the number of people playing grassroots football in Scotland reached a record high.

The number of female participants also broke records for the second year in a row.

To keep up with the growing demand for football facilities in the Inverurie area, Garioch Sports Centre has put plans into motion to build a second 3G pitch.

3G pitch at Garioch Sports Centre
The existing 3G pitch at Garioch Sports Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The project has been almost two years in the making with building work to finally start next month.

If all goes to plan, the pitch will be ready to use by August – in time for the football season.

Garioch Sports Centre adding second 3G pitch

Kevin Bonarius, chief operating officer for Garioch Sports Centre, said demand for the all-weather pitch has been slowly growing as more boys and girls take up the sport in Inverurie and further afield.

Players have had to travel away from home to use available facilities for training and matches.

“From kids as young as two, to junior clubs, women, men and walking football, the pitch is hired by all,” he said.

“The growth of girl’s football in the Inverurie area especially has been incredible over the last couple of years.

“There is so much demand so our 3G pitch has been at its maximum capacity.”

Alan Still, Kevin Bonarius and Mike Macaulay outside Garioch Sports Centre
Alan Still, projects development coordinator for Garioch Sports Centre, Kevin Bonarius, chief operating officer for Garioch Sports Centre, and Mike Macaulay, chairman of Inverurie Loco Works FC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The centre’s Project Development Team has partnered with Inverurie Loco Works FC to make a second 3G pitch a reality.

They have managed to successfully secure funding from the Scottish Football Association Grassroots Pitch and Facilities Fund, as well as the Scottish Football Partnership Trust.

The project is also supported by Aberdeenshire Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Developer Obligations.

“We decided to identify what funding was available to us as a charity to add a second pitch. And now, 18 months to two years later we’re ready for the building to start in March,” Kevin said.

“Alan, our funding lead, and I have worked tirelessly so it is fantastic to see it has been a success.

“All involved are delighted. And, the response we’ve had has been really positive.”

‘Positive’ addition for the community

The land outside Garioch Sports Centre where building work will begin next month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The new 3G pitch will be built right next to the current pitch over the next six months.

“It’ll only bring good things to the community,” Kevin added.

“We are expecting footfall to increase by 800 to 900 a week so that will help local businesses.”

