Escape to the country: Farm job on offer with three-bedroom house perk

A farm shop in Aberdeenshire is currently hiring staff with live-in accommodation included.

With spring on the horizon, now might be the time to change things up and pursue a new career.

Marshall’s Farm Shop, near Kintore is on the lookout for a general farm worker to join their team.

According to the advertisement the role will consist of stock work as well as tractor work.

Duties will include carting muck, rolling barley and grass seeding.

Marshall’s Farm Shop looking for staff

The team is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced individual who can use their own initiative and work as part of a team.

The candidate must be willing to work weekends and must also be prepared to do some overtime during busy periods.

Applicants will also be required to have a driving license.

Those interested in the job will be pleased to know that the role comes with live-in accommodation.

A newly refurbished three-bedroom house on the farm will be available, as well as ‘a good rate of pay’ for the right candidate.

The role has been advertised on the shop’s Facebook page. More details can be found here.