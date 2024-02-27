Escape to the country: Farm job on offer with three-bedroom house perk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Escape to the country: Farm job on offer with three-bedroom house perk

The Aberdeenshire farm is looking for a general worker to join the team.

By Shanay Taylor
Marshall's Farm Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Marshall's Farm Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A farm shop in Aberdeenshire is currently hiring staff with live-in accommodation included.

With spring on the horizon, now might be the time to change things up and pursue a new career.

Marshall’s Farm Shop, near Kintore is on the lookout for a general farm worker to join their team.

They are offering live-in accommodation on the farm. Image: Marshall’s Farm Shop.

According to the advertisement the role will consist of stock work as well as tractor work.

Duties will include carting muck, rolling barley and grass seeding.

Marshall’s Farm Shop looking for staff

The team is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced individual who can use their own initiative and work as part of a team.

The position comes with a 3-bedroom house. Image: Marshall’s Farm Shop.

The candidate must be willing to work weekends and must also be prepared to do some overtime during busy periods.

Applicants will also be required to have a driving license.

Inside the accommodation. Image: Marshall’s Farm Shop.

Those interested in the job will be pleased to know that the role comes with live-in accommodation.

A newly refurbished three-bedroom house on the farm will be available, as well as ‘a good rate of pay’ for the right candidate.

The home is spacious. Image: Marshall’s Farm Shop.

The role has been advertised on the shop’s Facebook page. More details can be found here.

