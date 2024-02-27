Petition to block Stonehaven Orange walk as Scottish Lodge leader claims there’s ‘significant interest’ from locals

Hundreds have signed a petition hoping to block an Orange walk from taking place in Stonehaven next month.

The parade will mark the opening of a new Orange Lodge, called the Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial, within Stonehaven Town Hall on March 16.

More than 1,600 people have signed a petition to stop the parade that will be put to councillors before a committee meeting next Tuesday.

It comes as chief executive of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland David Walters claims the lodge is opening due to ‘significant interest’ from residents.

In launching the petition, Stonehaven resident Neil Young claimed the march would “poison” Stonehaven’s peaceful environment.

The petition states: “We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades foment a threatening atmosphere and can spill over into violence and abuse.

“This intimidatory practice cannot be justified on the grounds of freedom of expression.

“We urge all within the local authority, and local political parties, to use their power and influence to prevent this event.

“Put the peace, unity and welfare of our community first.”

Around 200 members are expected to march from the Town Hall to Dunnottar Church with a flute band.

The petition has already gathered more than 1,900 signatures in less than 24 hours, with many locals expressing significant opposition to the Orange walk going ahead.

Those who signed the petition said there was no place for sectarianism in the north-east and today’s society.

Orange Walk has ‘zero support’ from locals in Stonehaven

Neil Young, 59, a Stonehaven resident for the last 14 years, said: “I come from west Belfast – the belly of the beast for sectarianism – so I know the reality of the Orange Order.

“These marchers and bands like to present themselves as civilised, normal and upholding their cultural traditions, but there is nothing normal or civilised about an organisation that is inherently anti-Catholic and anti-Irish.

“They demand their so-called rights to strut and march but have no respect for the rights of others.

“There is always the possibility of violence before, during and after any parade of the Orange Order.

“No one in Stonehaven even seems to have known about this planned parade until a few days ago, so you have to wonder why it has slipped under the radar – why weren’t people properly notified and forewarned?

“People are signing the petition faster than can be counted, local people are furious and overwhelmingly opposed to the Orange Order.

“The fact that 200 band members will be bussed in to kick off this event only serves to demonstrate that the event has zero support in the town.

“What we are saying to councillors who meet next Tuesday is that they must do the right thing – stop this march and parade before it even can happen.”

Statement from the Orange Order

Mr Walters explained that interest was high in Stonehaven and warranted the establishment of a new lodge.

He said: “Residents in Stonehaven and surrounding areas applied to open a new lodge last year to which The Grand Lodge of Scotland in session approved.

“Many of the brethren who will be in this new lodge are current members and had been travelling from Stonehaven to other lodges in surrounding towns like Aberdeen, Forfar, Peterhead, and Perth and with significant interest from local people in Stonehaven, it was agreed that those numbers warranted a new lodge opening in Stonehaven.”