Man arrested in connection with car crash at traffic light outside Aberdeen hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested in connection with car crash at traffic light outside Aberdeen hospital

Two men were taken to ARI following the incident.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The car crash outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a car collided with traffic lights outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after car collided with a traffic light outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Westburn Road and Foresterhill Road shortly before 5pm.

The P&J revealed how a set of traffic lights had been knocked over by a white Mercedes while a dark grey van was also damaged.

A paramedic response vehicle and one ambulance arrived at the scene within a few minutes and two patients were transported to the hospital.

Two men taken to hospital

A Police spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Monday, 26 February, officers were called to a report of a crash on Westburn Road, Aberdeen, where a car collided with a stationary van and traffic lights.

“Emergency services attended, and two men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wilson Steele admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Retired lecturer admits 'morning after' drink-driving
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Racist lout in dock over sickening abuse of Aberdeen shop manager
Rod Hutchison, of Aberdein Considine.
Rod Hutchison: I'm expecting a fresh flurry of M&A deals
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group.
Expansion south paying off for north-east builder Chap Group
Drink driver Nicola Kerr
Drink-driving Laurencekirk nurse blamed Covid and alcohol-laced football bus stash
Countless ambulances were "tied up" outside ARI tonight
'Our ambulances have been stuck in one place instead of protecting the communities we…
Amy Beck has gone on trial over the death of her son at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Mum on trial accused of causing baby's death after party drugs found in his…
The car crash outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
'Runaway' car collides with lamp post causing delays outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Minister for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth arrives for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Aberdeen teachers' leaders react to 'out of touch' SNP education chief in school violence…
Travis Scott. Image: Shutterstock
Man breached bail to go to Rome for Travis Scott gig