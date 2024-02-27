Man arrested in connection with car crash at traffic light outside Aberdeen hospital

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after car collided with a traffic light outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Westburn Road and Foresterhill Road shortly before 5pm.

The P&J revealed how a set of traffic lights had been knocked over by a white Mercedes while a dark grey van was also damaged.

A paramedic response vehicle and one ambulance arrived at the scene within a few minutes and two patients were transported to the hospital.

Two men taken to hospital

A Police spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Monday, 26 February, officers were called to a report of a crash on Westburn Road, Aberdeen, where a car collided with a stationary van and traffic lights.

“Emergency services attended, and two men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.”