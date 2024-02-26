‘Runaway’ car collides with lamp post causing delays outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A ‘runaway’ car has collided with a lamp post outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The incident happened on Foresterhill Road at the Westburn Road junction earlier this afternoon.

A set of traffic lights has been knocked over by the white Mercedes, and a dark grey van has also been damaged.

It is understood the car had broken down on Anderson Drive and was getting pushed onto Foresterhill Road by three men – two from behind and one leaning through the driver’s window.

An eye witness said: “The two guys pushing from behind stop, but the man (at the front) keeps pushing as he’s turning.

“The car just starts rolling and gets away from him.”

The source said that the man was “dragged along down the road” before he let the vehicle go.

He said: “But the car was still going and rolls all the way down.”

Police Scotland the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.