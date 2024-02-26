‘Runaway’ car collides with lamp post causing delays outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Runaway’ car collides with lamp post causing delays outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

The incident happened on Foresterhill Road earlier this afternoon.

By Bailey Moreton & Graham Fleming
The incident happened outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
The incident happened outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A ‘runaway’ car has collided with a lamp post outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The incident happened on Foresterhill Road at the Westburn Road junction earlier this afternoon.

A set of traffic lights has been knocked over by the white Mercedes, and a dark grey van has also been damaged.

It’s understood the vehicle had broken down before it was moved onto Foresterhill Road.

It is understood the car had broken down on Anderson Drive and was getting pushed onto Foresterhill Road by three men – two from behind and one leaning through the driver’s window.

An eye witness said: “The two guys pushing from behind stop, but the man (at the front) keeps pushing as he’s turning.

“The car just starts rolling and gets away from him.”

A van was also damaged during the incident

The source said that the man was “dragged along down the road” before he let the vehicle go.

He said: “But the car was still going and rolls all the way down.”

Police Scotland the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

