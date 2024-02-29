Body Shop stores in Inverness and Aberdeen to remain open following mass closure announcement

The Body Shop has announced that despite preparing to close dozens of stores, the Inverness and Aberdeen stores will remain open.

Earlier this month news broke that the skincare and beauty chain was going into administration, with store closures on the horizon.

The Body Shop currently operates 198 outlets across the UK of which 75 will close – eight of which are in Scotland.

This is less than initial estimate which could have seen more than half of The Body Shop stores close putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and South Lanarkshire have been earmarked for closure within the next six weeks.

However, alongside the closure announcement it was also made clear that both the Inverness (Eastgate Centre) and Aberdeen (St Nicholas Centre) stores would remain open.

Inverness and Aberdeen stores to remain open

It will come as welcome news for shoppers in Aberdeen as city bosses try to attract more people and business back into the city centre.

The loss of a big name on the high street would have been another blow to local business, following the announcement Marks & Spencer are due to shut their flagship store within the next year.

Joint administrator Tony Wright said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”