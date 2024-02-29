Body Shop stores in Inverness and Aberdeen to remain open following mass closure announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Body Shop stores in Inverness and Aberdeen to remain open following mass closure announcement

The beauty and skincare retailer will close 75 stores in total after falling into administration.

By Ross Hempseed
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness will remain open. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness will remain open. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Body Shop has announced that despite preparing to close dozens of stores, the Inverness and Aberdeen stores will remain open.

Earlier this month news broke that the skincare and beauty chain was going into administration, with store closures on the horizon.

The Body Shop currently operates 198 outlets across the UK of which 75 will close – eight of which are in Scotland.

This is less than initial estimate which could have seen more than half of The Body Shop stores close putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and South Lanarkshire have been earmarked for closure within the next six weeks.

However, alongside the closure announcement it was also made clear that both the Inverness (Eastgate Centre) and Aberdeen (St Nicholas Centre) stores would remain open.

Inverness and Aberdeen stores to remain open

It will come as welcome news for shoppers in Aberdeen as city bosses try to attract more people and business back into the city centre.

The loss of a big name on the high street would have been another blow to local business, following the announcement Marks & Spencer are due to shut their flagship store within the next year.

The Body Shop in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

Joint administrator Tony Wright said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

‘Worried’ Body Shop workers in Inverness and Aberdeen ‘not told anything’ as chain on brink of administration

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Buckie student Lois Cowie now has her sports jacket displayed in the Huntsman store. Image: Heriot Watt University
Buckie textile design student makes dream debut on London’s Savile Row
Kevin Smith is frustrated with the response from Ovo. Image: Kevin Smith/Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Nobody cared': Aberdeen family with fourth-month-old baby left without heating for days
Aberdeenshire Larder has closed suddenly after more than 70 years in business
Aberdeenshire Larder ceases trading after 70 years
Peter Vardy Carz has closed on Lang Stracht. Image: DC Thomson.
Peter Vardy Carz on Lang Stracht closes
Torry Raac: Aberdeen City Council is taking action after an engineer report on the crumbly concrete in around 500 homes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Breaking: Hundreds of Torry council tenants to be moved out 'as soon as possible'…
Dave Myers has died less than two years after he shared he had cancer.
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66
James Moir & Sons yard at The Hillocks, Inverurie. Image: Google Maps
Fabrication firm fined after employee loses fingers in machinery
John Ross Chemist, on Ellon's Station Road, has been cordoned off. Image: Shanay Taylor
Ellon chemist cordoned off after raid 
Bristow Sikorsky S92 helicopter. Image: DC Thomson.
Fatality confirmed after helicopter ditches into sea off Norway
Police car outside the front door where the incident took place.
Unexplained death of Mannofield woman 'not being treated as suspicious'