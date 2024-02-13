Aberdeen and Inverness shoppers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop enters administration

Body Shop customers in Inverness and Aberdeen told the P&J they are “gutted” to hear the company is entering administration.

Founded by the late Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, the major cosmetics chain will keep its stores open for the time being, but 2,000 jobs are at risk across the UK.

FRP Advisory has been appointed as an administrator and said they will “consider all options” for the business, which is known for its ethical trading and opposition to testing beauty products on animals.

As reported earlier, local workers “have not been told anything” about the situation amid reports all Body Shop branches could close in order to cut costs.

The P&J has spoken to shoppers in the Aberdeen store in the St Nicholas Centre and the Eastgate Shopping Centre branch in Inverness to get their views on the situation.

Inverness customers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop goes into administration

Inverness local Janet MacLennan has been using Body Shop cosmetics since the stored opened.

She described the situation as “dreadful,” adding that it is the only brand of products that she can use on her skin.

The 62-year-old added: “They also have good offers and I always get their vouchers for my birthday and Christmas.

“What’s more important, they don’t use any harmful chemicals and are kind to the planet.”

She concluded: “Many shops are closing in Inverness, it will soon look like a ghost city.”

Valery Ryan, 73, from Ullapool, visits the shop when she is in Inverness.

She said: “I’m just sad it’s entering administration. I hope it keeps going, their products are very good and ethically, it is a company I really like.

“It’s a shame everything is closing around the city centre.”

Terry, from the Western Isles, said she is “gutted” as she enjoys “their make-up range.”

The 29-year-old added: “Some of their skin products are actually the only ones that work for my skin, so I’m hoping they will still have an online shop.”

Meanwhile, Kay Bowie, 68, said she is “disappointed” as she is “not a person who shops online” and likes to go into shops.

‘It’s a shame’: Aberdeen customers react to Body Shop possible closure

A grandmother and her granddaughter told the P&J they are both sad to see it closing, as they said: “It’s a shame it is shutting.

“It is a beautiful store here in the St Nicholas Centre and the staff are all so nice, it will be sad to see it go.”

Meanwhile, a woman whose husband shops at the store quite often said they will “really miss the store.”

Another local, who commented about the state of Aberdeen’s city centre at the moment, said: “I remember when Union Street was busy and thriving, now look at it. This will only be another blow.”

Brothers Ollie and Lukas Marcus were inside the shop browsing for products for their parents as they “love it so much.”

They explained: “Our dad loves the shaving cream and my mum is really sad as she has shopped here for years.”

Paula Dewidowska said that it is one of her favourite stores, adding “it’s perfect if you need a gift.”

Vicki, who’s daughter shops regularly at the store said: “My daughter has really bad eczema and nothing helps her but Body Shop products. They are not full of toxic ingredients and are the best for her skin.”

Three friends who were out shopping said: “We don’t shop at the Body Shop often but when we do, we like their products.”