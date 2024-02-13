Aberdeen and Inverness shoppers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen and Inverness shoppers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop enters administration

Customers in both cities think the closure of the stores would be ‘a real shame’.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Shanay Taylor
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness could shut down as the company enters administration. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness could shut down as the company enters administration.

Body Shop customers in Inverness and Aberdeen told the P&J they are “gutted” to hear the company is entering administration.

Founded by the late Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, the major cosmetics chain will keep its stores open for the time being, but 2,000 jobs are at risk across the UK.

FRP Advisory has been appointed as an administrator and said they will “consider all options” for the business, which is known for its ethical trading and opposition to testing beauty products on animals.

Body Shop is known for being environmentally sustainable. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

As reported earlier, local workers “have not been told anything” about the situation amid reports all Body Shop branches could close in order to cut costs.

The P&J has spoken to shoppers in the Aberdeen store in the St Nicholas Centre and the Eastgate Shopping Centre branch in Inverness to get their views on the situation.

Inverness customers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop goes into administration

Inverness local Janet MacLennan has been using Body Shop cosmetics since the stored opened.

She described the situation as “dreadful,” adding that it is the only brand of products that she can use on her skin.

The 62-year-old added: “They also have good offers and I always get their vouchers for my birthday and Christmas.

“What’s more important, they don’t use any harmful chemicals and are kind to the planet.”

She concluded: “Many shops are closing in Inverness, it will soon look like a ghost city.”

Body Shop store in Inverness could shut down. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Valery Ryan, 73, from Ullapool, visits the shop when she is in Inverness.

She said: “I’m just sad it’s entering administration. I hope it keeps going, their products are very good and ethically, it is a company I really like.

“It’s a shame everything is closing around the city centre.”

Inverness customers said they are “disappointed” with the possible closure of the shop. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Terry, from the Western Isles, said she is “gutted” as she enjoys “their make-up range.”

The 29-year-old added: “Some of their skin products are actually the only ones that work for my skin, so I’m hoping they will still have an online shop.”

Meanwhile, Kay Bowie, 68, said she is “disappointed” as she is “not a person who shops online” and likes to go into shops.

‘It’s a shame’: Aberdeen customers react to Body Shop possible closure

A grandmother and her granddaughter told the P&J they are both sad to see it closing, as they said: “It’s a shame it is shutting.

“It is a beautiful store here in the St Nicholas Centre and the staff are all so nice, it will be sad to see it go.”

Meanwhile, a woman whose husband shops at the store quite often said they will “really miss the store.”

Another local, who commented about the state of Aberdeen’s city centre at the moment, said: “I remember when Union Street was busy and thriving, now look at it. This will only be another blow.”

Body Shop customers in Aberdeen said the closure would be “a shame”. Image: Shanay Taylor/DC Thomson

Brothers Ollie and Lukas Marcus were inside the shop browsing for products for their parents as they “love it so much.”

They explained: “Our dad loves the shaving cream and my mum is really sad as she has shopped here for years.”

Paula Dewidowska said that it is one of her favourite stores, adding “it’s perfect if you need a gift.”

Some customers hope the products will still be available online. Image: Shanay Taylor/DC Thomson

Vicki, who’s daughter shops regularly at the store said: “My daughter has really bad eczema and nothing helps her but Body Shop products. They are not full of toxic ingredients and are the best for her skin.”

Three friends who were out shopping said: “We don’t shop at the Body Shop often but when we do, we like their products.”

‘Worried’ Body Shop workers in Inverness and Aberdeen ‘not told anything’ as chain on brink of administration

 

