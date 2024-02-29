Peterhead Port has new boss

Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) has appointed a new chief executive with “wide and extensive maritime management experience”.

Graeme Reid, formerly a marine consultant with the International Maritime Contractors Association,

Mr Reid is joining the business as it seeks to maximise opportunities from the energy transition.

But it also continues to serve traditional industries, such as fishing.

New CEO to take up reins within weeks

The new boss takes up the reins the week after next.

He takes over duties that were performed by PPA board member John Wallace and chief financial officer Stephen Paterson following the departure of previous chief executive Simon Brebner. Mr Brebner left the business last August for family reasons.

Mr Reid, from Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire, said: “I am delighted to have been appointed CEO of Peterhead Port Authority.

“I am committed to building on the success the port has had to date, with a focus on innovation, collaboration and growth.

“I am excited for the prospects that lie ahead. Together, we can leverage our strengths and seize new opportunities to make a meaningful impact in our community and industry.”

PPA convenor Gavin Thain said the appointment was made after an “extensive search and in-depth interviews of highly qualified industry professionals”.

Mr Thain added: “These are exciting times he joins us in, with a host of opportunities presently being optimised in the development of our masterplan.

“Offshore wind, CCUS (carbon capture utilisation and storage), hydrogen and clean fuels all have a role to play in Peterhead’s future and our journey towards net-zero.

“Alongside our traditional services in fishing, ship repair and logistics, Graeme has a diverse wealth of marine management experience which he will bring to the organisation.

“I am confident he will complement and drive forward PPA’s goals, vision and aspirations, while building on the successes of our stakeholders and ensuring a safe thriving port is well-positioned to secure the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Opportunity at the door

According to Mr Wallace, opportunity “is knocking pretty hard at Peterhead’s door right now”.

Business interests “right across the energy transition spectrum” are seeking the port’s attention. he said.

He added: “The PPA board have conducted an extensive search throughout the country and beyond to identify and secure a leader with broad experience, capable of maintaining our key strengths and harnessing these emerging businesses.

“We are confident that Mr Graeme Reid is an individual of the highest professional calibre whose skills and experience will be crucial in delivering the port’s objectives.”

Business and commerce will continue to thrive in the exciting years ahead.” Stephen Paterson, chief financial officer, Peterhead Port Authority

Mr Paterson said he was looking forward to working with the new CEO to “build upon the success this port already enjoys and attract new business.”

PPA’s CFO added: “Graeme’s skill set will complement and build this team into a world-class organisation, where business and commerce will continue to thrive in the exciting years ahead.”