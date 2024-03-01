Man, 61, dies after taking ill at property on Union Street

A 61-year-old man has died after falling ill at a property on Union Street yesterday.

Police and emergency services descended outside the Royal Bank of Scotland shortly before 6pm and a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A heavy police presence was reported as numerous emergency vehicles were positioned on Union Street, across from Market Street, including two ambulances, an incident response unit and numerous police vehicles.

Police and paramedics were seen entering and leaving a side door attached to the Royal Bank of Scotland building throughout the evening. A van from Co-op Funeralcare was also spotted at the scene.

Officers confirmed that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024, police were called to a report of a 61-year-old man having taken unwell at a property in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report with be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Royal Bank of Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.