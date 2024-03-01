Where are the five areas in the running to become Scotland’s next national park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Where are the five areas in the running to become Scotland’s next national park?

Scottish Government plans to create a third park by 2026

By John Ross
The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.
The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.

Two areas of the Highlands and Islands are among five locations planning to pursue bids to become Scotland’s third national park.

The Scottish Government announced the nominations after the midnight deadline today.

They include bids from Lochaber and Loch Awe in Argyll.

Other areas still in contention are the Scottish Borders, Galloway and Tay Forest.

The government said each proposal will now be appraised and further consultation will be held once a preferred site is identified, expected to be in the summer.

Community split over Lochaber park bid

The Lochaber nomination was conditional on a public consultation and an independent ballot of Lochaber residents.

The area is split on the move, with more than 100 people attending a demonstration against seeking national park status in Fort William last week.

A survey carried out by the Lochaber National Park Working Group of 918 people showed 48.7% in favour, 42.6% against and 8.7% unsure.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater.
Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater announced the areas seeking designation. Image PA

Lewis Pate, from the working group, said before a Lochaber national park is decided, a third party-led consultation a publc vote will be held.

He said: “We have reacted to the fact that some people are clearly not in favour of it.”

Mr Pate said a major motivation for the nomination is to bring more resources into the area.

This would help improve visitor management with better infrastructure and a permanent well-funded ranger service, he said.

It would also help put plans in place to improve land management and tackle climate change issues.

‘We don’t have resources’

“Lochaber has some of the most important natural assets in Scotland that are visited by hundreds of thousands of people.

“The associated spin-offs from that are increased revenue for businesses, but also a significant pressure on the environment and infrastructure of the area.

“What we don’t have are the resources to deal with that in a sustainable long-term capacity.

“(A national park) would bring resources and a bit more joined up thinking in terms of how we manage the area with an integrated land management plan.”

People protested against establishing a national park in Lochaber

But Ruaridh Ormiston, from the Lochaber National Park – No More opposition group, said: “It’s obvious that a lot of people in Lochaber just don’t want it.

“Its the land managers that feel aggrieved. And if you don’t have the cooperation of the land managers then how can you make a national park work?”

He said areas like Fort William are already “gridlocked” by visitors and could get worse with national park status.

“What you will then be creating in Lochaber is not a national park, but a national car park.”

Mr Ormiston said people would rather spend money alocated to the national park on the Belford Hosptal in Fort William or the Corran ferry.

New national park by 2026

It is 20 years since Scotland’s first national parks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and the Cairngorms were established.

The Scottish Government has committed to designating at least one new park in Scotland by 2026.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said: “The Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs Parks have shown how valuable national park status can be.

“Both parks are recognised for their incredible landscapes, their outstanding natural and cultural heritage.

“National Park status has boosted their economies, supported local business and engaged communities to make the parks work for those who live and work in them.”

Skye is one of the areas that decided not to seek national park status

She said once a site is identified, people will be consulted on boundaries and balancing environmental protection with community development.

Kat Jones, director of Action to Protect Rural Scotland, said national parks are in a unique position to lead the way on the nature and climate crises while supporting thriving, sustainable communities.

John Thomson, chair of the Scottish Campaign for National Parks, said the process has revealed widespread aspiration and interest in national park status.

“It’s a strong signal that this should be the start of a process for creating a suite of national parks in Scotland, so that communities can build on the fruitful discussions they have had.”

And here’s where the park will not be

Areas of the Highlands and Islands previously suggested as possible national park candidates withdrew from the process.

These included Skye and Raasay, Wester Ross, Affric and Loch Ness and Ben Wyvis and Glen Affric.

Concerns raised about designation included an increase in visitor numbers, more bureaucracy and barriers to land management.

An increase in house prices, less local empowerment and uncertainty over the park boundary were among other issues raised.

More from Highlands & Islands

Paul Jeffrey, owner of Haggis House and The Geographer restaurant, Fort William.
Fort William High Street to welcome a new shop with a creative difference
Inverness Sheriff Court, where the winding-up by court order took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo carried the monkeys in crates to their new home.
Goodbye Highlands, hello Edinburgh: Honshu and friends arrive at new zoo home
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Aiden Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Aiden Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Accused pic source unknown; Inverness Sheriff Court (DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Pics of accused Stephen Tait and Peterhead Sheriff Court are DC Thomson; pics of Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick,Shetland, are Google Street View Date; Unknown
Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom
To go with story by David Mackay. Donald Patience killed in Manchester burglary Picture shows; Donald Patience. Unknown. Supplied by Greater Manchester Police Date; Unknown
Drug addict found guilty of murdering former Alness man
Rear view of kids raising hands while teacher explaining the functioning of human skeleton in classroom at school; Shutterstock ID 1352177357; Purchase Order: -
Highland budget: Primary school principal teacher posts to go as councillors clash over £66m…
Inverness Justice Centre
'Careless' new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9
Honshu, the Japanese macaque who escaped from the Highland Wildlife Park, is being transferred to Edinburgh Zoo today. Image: Highland Wildlife Park.
Goodbye Honshu: Fresh start for famous monkey as he leaves Highland Wildlife Park
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh. Image YouTube / Matt Donnelly
Paedophile University Challenge contestant appeals conviction

Conversation