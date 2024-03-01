Where are the five areas in the running to become Scotland’s next national park?

Two areas of the Highlands and Islands are among five locations planning to pursue bids to become Scotland’s third national park.

The Scottish Government announced the nominations after the midnight deadline today.

They include bids from Lochaber and Loch Awe in Argyll.

Other areas still in contention are the Scottish Borders, Galloway and Tay Forest.

The government said each proposal will now be appraised and further consultation will be held once a preferred site is identified, expected to be in the summer.

Community split over Lochaber park bid

The Lochaber nomination was conditional on a public consultation and an independent ballot of Lochaber residents.

The area is split on the move, with more than 100 people attending a demonstration against seeking national park status in Fort William last week.

A survey carried out by the Lochaber National Park Working Group of 918 people showed 48.7% in favour, 42.6% against and 8.7% unsure.

Lewis Pate, from the working group, said before a Lochaber national park is decided, a third party-led consultation a publc vote will be held.

He said: “We have reacted to the fact that some people are clearly not in favour of it.”

Mr Pate said a major motivation for the nomination is to bring more resources into the area.

This would help improve visitor management with better infrastructure and a permanent well-funded ranger service, he said.

It would also help put plans in place to improve land management and tackle climate change issues.

‘We don’t have resources’

“Lochaber has some of the most important natural assets in Scotland that are visited by hundreds of thousands of people.

“The associated spin-offs from that are increased revenue for businesses, but also a significant pressure on the environment and infrastructure of the area.

“What we don’t have are the resources to deal with that in a sustainable long-term capacity.

“(A national park) would bring resources and a bit more joined up thinking in terms of how we manage the area with an integrated land management plan.”

But Ruaridh Ormiston, from the Lochaber National Park – No More opposition group, said: “It’s obvious that a lot of people in Lochaber just don’t want it.

“Its the land managers that feel aggrieved. And if you don’t have the cooperation of the land managers then how can you make a national park work?”

He said areas like Fort William are already “gridlocked” by visitors and could get worse with national park status.

“What you will then be creating in Lochaber is not a national park, but a national car park.”

Mr Ormiston said people would rather spend money alocated to the national park on the Belford Hosptal in Fort William or the Corran ferry.

New national park by 2026

It is 20 years since Scotland’s first national parks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and the Cairngorms were established.

The Scottish Government has committed to designating at least one new park in Scotland by 2026.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said: “The Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs Parks have shown how valuable national park status can be.

“Both parks are recognised for their incredible landscapes, their outstanding natural and cultural heritage.

“National Park status has boosted their economies, supported local business and engaged communities to make the parks work for those who live and work in them.”

She said once a site is identified, people will be consulted on boundaries and balancing environmental protection with community development.

Kat Jones, director of Action to Protect Rural Scotland, said national parks are in a unique position to lead the way on the nature and climate crises while supporting thriving, sustainable communities.

John Thomson, chair of the Scottish Campaign for National Parks, said the process has revealed widespread aspiration and interest in national park status.

“It’s a strong signal that this should be the start of a process for creating a suite of national parks in Scotland, so that communities can build on the fruitful discussions they have had.”

And here’s where the park will not be

Areas of the Highlands and Islands previously suggested as possible national park candidates withdrew from the process.

These included Skye and Raasay, Wester Ross, Affric and Loch Ness and Ben Wyvis and Glen Affric.

Concerns raised about designation included an increase in visitor numbers, more bureaucracy and barriers to land management.

An increase in house prices, less local empowerment and uncertainty over the park boundary were among other issues raised.