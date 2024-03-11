A90 closed at North Water Bridge after two car crash The northbound carriageway of the A90 road is shut. By Andrew Robson March 11 2024, 11:58 am March 11 2024, 11:58 am Share A90 closed at North Water Bridge after two car crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6398998/a90-crash-north-water-bridge/ Copy Link The crash at the A90 seen from afar. Image: Angus Roads Information via Facebook. The A90 has been closed at North Water Bridge following a two-car crash. The accident, which occurred close to Hillside Turnoff, has shut the northbound carriageway of the busy road. A vehicle at the scene caught aflame following the collision, but has now been extinguished by fire crews. The fire service put out the vehicle fire earlier this morning. Image: Angus Roads Information. Traffic Scotland says a diversion route is being implemented. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of one car alight on the central reservation of the northbound A90 at 10.39am. “Three appliances attended the scene and the car has now been extinguished.” Police Scotland have been approached for comment but the Press and Journal has not yet received a response. More to follow.