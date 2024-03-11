RAF Lossiemouth in mourning after death of ‘dear colleague’ who died in A96 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

RAF Lossiemouth in mourning after death of ‘dear colleague’ who died in A96 crash

Corporal David Thorne - a "highly capable" aircraft technician - was killed in a collision near Huntly last Tuesday.

By Graham Fleming
Corporal David Thorne died in a collision on the A96 last week. Image: The family of Corporal Thorne
Corporal David Thorne died in a collision on the A96 last week. Image: The family of Corporal Thorne

RAF Lossiemouth has issued a heartfelt tribute to a “highly valued” aircraft technician, and integral member of its team, who died in a car crash last week.

Corporal David Thorne passed away following a collision on the A96 near Huntly on Tuesday, March 5.

The 43-year-old was on leave, enjoying “precious time” with his family, when he was involved in the accident on the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Today, Royal Air Force Lossiemouth said it was with deep regret they announced the passing of a “dear colleague”, who had served for 26 years as a “highly capable” aircraft technician (mechanical) who had been serving on 1 (Fighter) Squadron.

He had recently been promoted to sergeant, an achievement which reflected his “professionalism, leadership, and ability as an aircraft technician”.

Aircraft on the ground at RAF Lossiemouth.
Corporal Thorne had served with the RAF for 26 years

Corporal Thorne was a family man first and foremost

Known as David to his family, ‘Dave’ to his colleagues, and ‘Our Dai’ to his friends back in Wales, Corporal Thorne was married with three children and two grandchildren.

A statement from RAF Lossiemouth said: “While the RAF will deeply mourn his passing, the thoughts of everyone at RAF Lossiemouth are firmly with his wife Michelle, his mother Sally, his father Graham, his children Aaron, Katy and Ash, and his grandchildren, Lauren and Miles.”

They said that Corporal Thorne – originally from Cwmbran in Wales – achieved much during his RAF career.

David arrived in Lossiemouth in 2007, where he first worked on the Engineering Operations Squadron, and the Aircraft Component Engineering Squadron before later joining 14 Squadron to work on Tornados.

After four years on Armament Engineering Flight, David went on to be an instructor at the Centralised Line Training Section where he passed on his experience to the next generation of Tornado and Typhoon technicians.

After a further five years with the Typhoon EJ200 Early Failure Detection Cell, he joined 1 (Fighter) Squadron in 2023.

Corporal Thorne joined 1 (Fighter) Squadron in 2023

Corporal Thorne served on five overseas operations, completing two tours on Operation Herrick in Afghanistan, two tours on Operation Shader in Cyprus, and one deployment to the Falklands.

Well-known for his active involvement with RAF Kite Surfing and Wing foiling, he was also a keen motorcyclist.

In 2014 he took part in an ‘RAF Way Round’ challenge, visiting every RAF station on a week-long, 3,000-mile journey to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The RAF’s statement continued: “He was first and foremost a family man however, and this was demonstrated when he turned down a previous promotion offer because it would have meant leaving Moray, a place he and his family loved, and hoped to stay.”

‘Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him’

RAF Lossiemouth Station Commander, Group Captain Jim Lee, said: “All of us at RAF Lossiemouth are joined together in grief following the sad loss of one of our dear colleagues, Corporal Dave Thorne.

“Having served here for over 16 years, spanning the Tornado and Typhoon eras, he made a huge contribution right across the station.

“He cared about people and was passionate about improving their day-to-day life in work. He lived the values we hold dear on our station and his loss is felt by us all.

“Most importantly, he was a son, husband, and father. His family are deep in our thoughts at this difficult time, and we stand ready to support them with whatever they may need.”

A picture supplied by his family

Officer Commanding 1 (Fighter) Squadron, Wing Commander Edward Morris, added: “Dave’s approach was always selfless.

“He was especially focussed on supporting others to improve their experience on the Squadron, particularly for our very junior members who he regularly assisted after hours. Always ready to put others before himself he truly embodied leading by example.

“Dave fully deserved his overdue promotion to Sergeant where he would have been even better placed to develop those who were fortunate to be his colleagues.

“Dave’s passing leaves a huge hole in 1 (Fighter) Squadron and the wider community at RAF Lossiemouth.

“He will always be remembered as a highly valued member of our team and deeply missed by all who knew him.”

 

 

 

 

