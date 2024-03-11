RAF Lossiemouth in mourning after death of ‘dear colleague’ who died in A96 crash

RAF Lossiemouth has issued a heartfelt tribute to a “highly valued” aircraft technician, and integral member of its team, who died in a car crash last week.

Corporal David Thorne passed away following a collision on the A96 near Huntly on Tuesday, March 5.

The 43-year-old was on leave, enjoying “precious time” with his family, when he was involved in the accident on the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Today, Royal Air Force Lossiemouth said it was with deep regret they announced the passing of a “dear colleague”, who had served for 26 years as a “highly capable” aircraft technician (mechanical) who had been serving on 1 (Fighter) Squadron.

He had recently been promoted to sergeant, an achievement which reflected his “professionalism, leadership, and ability as an aircraft technician”.

Corporal Thorne was a family man first and foremost

Known as David to his family, ‘Dave’ to his colleagues, and ‘Our Dai’ to his friends back in Wales, Corporal Thorne was married with three children and two grandchildren.

A statement from RAF Lossiemouth said: “While the RAF will deeply mourn his passing, the thoughts of everyone at RAF Lossiemouth are firmly with his wife Michelle, his mother Sally, his father Graham, his children Aaron, Katy and Ash, and his grandchildren, Lauren and Miles.”

They said that Corporal Thorne – originally from Cwmbran in Wales – achieved much during his RAF career.

David arrived in Lossiemouth in 2007, where he first worked on the Engineering Operations Squadron, and the Aircraft Component Engineering Squadron before later joining 14 Squadron to work on Tornados.

After four years on Armament Engineering Flight, David went on to be an instructor at the Centralised Line Training Section where he passed on his experience to the next generation of Tornado and Typhoon technicians.

After a further five years with the Typhoon EJ200 Early Failure Detection Cell, he joined 1 (Fighter) Squadron in 2023.

Corporal Thorne served on five overseas operations, completing two tours on Operation Herrick in Afghanistan, two tours on Operation Shader in Cyprus, and one deployment to the Falklands.

Well-known for his active involvement with RAF Kite Surfing and Wing foiling, he was also a keen motorcyclist.

In 2014 he took part in an ‘RAF Way Round’ challenge, visiting every RAF station on a week-long, 3,000-mile journey to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The RAF’s statement continued: “He was first and foremost a family man however, and this was demonstrated when he turned down a previous promotion offer because it would have meant leaving Moray, a place he and his family loved, and hoped to stay.”

‘Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him’

RAF Lossiemouth Station Commander, Group Captain Jim Lee, said: “All of us at RAF Lossiemouth are joined together in grief following the sad loss of one of our dear colleagues, Corporal Dave Thorne.

“Having served here for over 16 years, spanning the Tornado and Typhoon eras, he made a huge contribution right across the station.

“He cared about people and was passionate about improving their day-to-day life in work. He lived the values we hold dear on our station and his loss is felt by us all.

“Most importantly, he was a son, husband, and father. His family are deep in our thoughts at this difficult time, and we stand ready to support them with whatever they may need.”

Officer Commanding 1 (Fighter) Squadron, Wing Commander Edward Morris, added: “Dave’s approach was always selfless.

“He was especially focussed on supporting others to improve their experience on the Squadron, particularly for our very junior members who he regularly assisted after hours. Always ready to put others before himself he truly embodied leading by example.

“Dave fully deserved his overdue promotion to Sergeant where he would have been even better placed to develop those who were fortunate to be his colleagues.

“Dave’s passing leaves a huge hole in 1 (Fighter) Squadron and the wider community at RAF Lossiemouth.

“He will always be remembered as a highly valued member of our team and deeply missed by all who knew him.”