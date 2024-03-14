‘It could risk lives’: Plans for overnight closure of minor injury units in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It could risk lives’: Plans for overnight closure of minor injury units in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly

There are fears overnight closures could "put lives at risk" in Aberdeenshire, forcing people to travel to ARI for treatment between 7pm and 7am.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter & Alastair Gossip
Fraserburgh Hospital, Peterhead Community Hospital and Huntly's Jubilee Hospital. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh Hospital, Peterhead Community Hospital and Huntly's Jubilee Hospital. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

There are fears “lives could be put at risk” by closing minor injury units overnight in three Aberdeenshire towns.

Cash-strapped health chiefs will meet next week to decide on the future of out-of-hours care at Peterhead Community, Fraserburgh, and Huntly’s Jubilee hospitals.

The trio are Aberdeenshire’s last 24-hour minor injury units – and the proposed cut comes as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is plagued with troubles at A&E.

Around half of all north-east ambulances were “stuck” outside the hospital on one evening last month.

One source told The P&J there was a “significant lack of exposure to emergency calls” as crews queued up waiting for a bed for their patients.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the delays – replicated a number of times over the last year – are “simply not acceptable”.

As many as 17 ambulances queued up outside A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in December:

And it’s feared that slashing opening hours at minor injury units across Aberdeenshire will only add to the strain at an A&E department at “breaking point”.

Minor injury units could be closed overnight to help Aberdeenshire balance the books

The Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), which oversees the region’s health and social care services, will next week meet to gut £20 million from its 2024-25 budget.

As with local councils and NHS Grampian, officials blame the dire straits on rising costs and a reduction in government funding.

The minor injury unit at Fraserburgh Hospital could be closed overnight in a shakeup of Aberdeenshire health services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The minor injury unit at Fraserburgh Hospital could be closed overnight in a shakeup of Aberdeenshire health services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And ordering the Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly minor injury units to shut between 7pm and 7am would go a great way towards balancing the books.

The overnight closures would save around £716,000 in the coming 2024-25 financial year.

And then, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership could save around £1 million every year following.

Aberdeenshire minor injury unit cutbacks: ‘This is not a small amount of money’

Board chairwoman Anne Stirling said: “This is not a small amount of money and we need to look at the detail and the impact that an overnight closure might have on our communities.

Aberdeenshire IJB chairwoman Anne Stirling said "not a small amount" of money would be saved in the shakeup at Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly minor injury units. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
To go with story by Kirstie Topp. Aberdeenshire Council budget spotlight housing Picture shows; Councillor Anne Stirling. Banchory. Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Date; Unknown

“Looking at how many people used our minor injury units correctly between 6pm-8am, we are seeing an average of 12.5 people across the three – so roughly four people a night at each.

“These are very low numbers and in the main, patients are not seen through the night but actually in the early part of the evening or very early morning.”

The Aberdeenshire Council deputy leader added that patients would still access care in the way if the closures are voted through, by calling NHS 24 on 111.

There, they could set up a daytime appointment, with the minor injury units to stay open seven days a week, the Lib Dem said.

Aberdeenshire patients already ‘living in fear’

But others fear closure of the minor injury units will force patients from Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Huntly and their surrounding areas to travel into Aberdeen instead.

Patients with cuts, small burns, sprains and suspected broken bones could face an hour in the car seeking out treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E instead.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid outside Peterhead Community Hospital, where the minor injury unit could be closed overnight if Aberdeenshire IJB votes through cuts. Image: Scottish Conservatives
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid outside Peterhead Community Hospital, where the minor injury unit could be closed overnight. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Conservative MP David Duguid has slammed the plans, with both Peterhead Community and Fraserburgh hospitals in his Banff and Buchan constituency.

With opening hours already restricted at minor injury units at Banff and Turriff, he says his constituents there are “living in fear”.

Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly minor injury unit changes ‘could put lives at risk’

Mr Duguid added: “While I understand that severe budget cuts have been forced on both NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council from the Scottish Government, these units provide a lifeline service to people – especially for those living in rural areas.

“And there should be, at the very least, a period of public engagement and consultation.”

“These plans would be hugely damaging to healthcare provision in the north-east at a time when ambulance waiting times are skyrocketing and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Emergency Department is at breaking point.

“By removing overnight healthcare provision, I am concerned people will be put off seeking medical help and lives could be put at risk in the future.”

The Banff and Buchan MP is urging the IJB to reconsider the cut before they meet on Wednesday to set the Aberdeenshire health and social care budget.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett warned "people can't time accidents" as he urged a rethink on the plans to close Huntly minor injury unit overnight. Image: Scottish Conservatives
Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett warned “people can’t time accidents” as he urged a rethink on the plans to close Huntly minor injury unit overnight. Image: Scottish Conservatives

His Conservative colleague, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, has also warned against the axe falling in Huntly.

“People can’t time accidents and will be left with no option other than to travel more than 40 miles to Aberdeen with injuries, while some may not have access to transport at that time of night,” he warned.

“With ambulances queuing due to long waiting times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, it’s more important than ever that we make full use of all of our local MIUs.

What else is at risk in the Aberdeenshire IJB budget?

The 24-hour opening at Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly minor injury units is not the only cut they’ll be considering.

Other proposals include closing the older people’s day care in Huntly for good.

The facility has been out of action since the pandemic and officials say its users have found alternative services elsewhere.

The minor injury unit at Jubilee Hospital in Huntly is one of three whose opening hours are under review. Image: DC Thomson
The minor injury unit at Jubilee Hospital in Huntly is one of three whose opening hours are under review. Image: DC Thomson

Ceasing the Huntly centre would save the health and social care partnership £21,000.

The Shared Lives and Mearns Counselling services could also be stopped to save £108,000 and £20,250 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership could also close an as yet unnamed care home to save £250,000.

An overhaul would ensure the region’s care home provision is “fit for purpose” for the future, officers say.

Baby rescued in fatal flat fire taken to hospital by police on day of eight-hour ambulance delays

