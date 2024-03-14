‘It could risk lives’: Plans for overnight closure of minor injury units in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly

There are fears “lives could be put at risk” by closing minor injury units overnight in three Aberdeenshire towns.

Cash-strapped health chiefs will meet next week to decide on the future of out-of-hours care at Peterhead Community, Fraserburgh, and Huntly’s Jubilee hospitals.

The trio are Aberdeenshire’s last 24-hour minor injury units – and the proposed cut comes as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is plagued with troubles at A&E.

Around half of all north-east ambulances were “stuck” outside the hospital on one evening last month.

One source told The P&J there was a “significant lack of exposure to emergency calls” as crews queued up waiting for a bed for their patients.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the delays – replicated a number of times over the last year – are “simply not acceptable”.

As many as 17 ambulances queued up outside A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in December:

And it’s feared that slashing opening hours at minor injury units across Aberdeenshire will only add to the strain at an A&E department at “breaking point”.

Minor injury units could be closed overnight to help Aberdeenshire balance the books

The Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), which oversees the region’s health and social care services, will next week meet to gut £20 million from its 2024-25 budget.

As with local councils and NHS Grampian, officials blame the dire straits on rising costs and a reduction in government funding.

And ordering the Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly minor injury units to shut between 7pm and 7am would go a great way towards balancing the books.

The overnight closures would save around £716,000 in the coming 2024-25 financial year.

And then, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership could save around £1 million every year following.

Aberdeenshire minor injury unit cutbacks: ‘This is not a small amount of money’

Board chairwoman Anne Stirling said: “This is not a small amount of money and we need to look at the detail and the impact that an overnight closure might have on our communities.

“Looking at how many people used our minor injury units correctly between 6pm-8am, we are seeing an average of 12.5 people across the three – so roughly four people a night at each.

“These are very low numbers and in the main, patients are not seen through the night but actually in the early part of the evening or very early morning.”

The Aberdeenshire Council deputy leader added that patients would still access care in the way if the closures are voted through, by calling NHS 24 on 111.

There, they could set up a daytime appointment, with the minor injury units to stay open seven days a week, the Lib Dem said.

Aberdeenshire patients already ‘living in fear’

But others fear closure of the minor injury units will force patients from Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Huntly and their surrounding areas to travel into Aberdeen instead.

Patients with cuts, small burns, sprains and suspected broken bones could face an hour in the car seeking out treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E instead.

Conservative MP David Duguid has slammed the plans, with both Peterhead Community and Fraserburgh hospitals in his Banff and Buchan constituency.

With opening hours already restricted at minor injury units at Banff and Turriff, he says his constituents there are “living in fear”.

Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly minor injury unit changes ‘could put lives at risk’

Mr Duguid added: “While I understand that severe budget cuts have been forced on both NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council from the Scottish Government, these units provide a lifeline service to people – especially for those living in rural areas.

“And there should be, at the very least, a period of public engagement and consultation.”

“These plans would be hugely damaging to healthcare provision in the north-east at a time when ambulance waiting times are skyrocketing and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Emergency Department is at breaking point.

“By removing overnight healthcare provision, I am concerned people will be put off seeking medical help and lives could be put at risk in the future.”

The Banff and Buchan MP is urging the IJB to reconsider the cut before they meet on Wednesday to set the Aberdeenshire health and social care budget.

His Conservative colleague, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, has also warned against the axe falling in Huntly.

“People can’t time accidents and will be left with no option other than to travel more than 40 miles to Aberdeen with injuries, while some may not have access to transport at that time of night,” he warned.

“With ambulances queuing due to long waiting times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, it’s more important than ever that we make full use of all of our local MIUs.

What else is at risk in the Aberdeenshire IJB budget?

The 24-hour opening at Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly minor injury units is not the only cut they’ll be considering.

Other proposals include closing the older people’s day care in Huntly for good.

The facility has been out of action since the pandemic and officials say its users have found alternative services elsewhere.

Ceasing the Huntly centre would save the health and social care partnership £21,000.

The Shared Lives and Mearns Counselling services could also be stopped to save £108,000 and £20,250 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership could also close an as yet unnamed care home to save £250,000.

An overhaul would ensure the region’s care home provision is “fit for purpose” for the future, officers say.