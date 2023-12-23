‘We are in a dark period’: Record 18-hour ambulance turnaround time at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘We are in a dark period’: Record 18-hour ambulance turnaround time at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

In September, an ambulance waited more than 10 hours outside the hospital, and another was recorded as waiting almost that long in October.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Ambulances queuing outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ambulances queuing outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary saw Scotland’s longest ambulance turnaround time over the past year, new figures show.

Medics waited around 18 hours between arriving at the city’s flagship hospital and clearing the hospital during the lengthy wait in January this year.

This is the longest wait at any hospital between November 2022 and last month, according to a year of details released under freedom of information legislation.

In September, an ambulance waited more than 10 hours outside the hospital, and another was recorded as waiting almost that long in October.

It comes after we revealed as many as 17 ambulances were seen queuing up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this month.

The figures show strained services across the country, with the second longest wait at almost 17 hours in Kilmarnock and the third highest at around 16 hours in Airdrie.

‘We are in a dark period’

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison last week apologised to patients left waiting “too long” for emergency care.

She told MSPs that some ambulances are “taking longer than they should to turn around at the front door of our hospitals”.

The SNP minister highlighted that an additional £50 million had been provided to the Scottish Ambulance Service as part of planning to help the NHS prepare for winter.

Michael Dickson, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said last week he is “profoundly concerned” by images of queuing ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Tess White, Conservative MSP for the North East region, said: “The issue of ambulance stacking is very much in the public eye, and pictures of queuing ambulances are upsetting for the public, medical staff and the health board.

“It is prevalent across Scotland, not just in Aberdeen or any one place, but it’s definitely compounded by the rural nature of some areas. We are in a dark period.

North East MSP Tess White has raised concerns over ambulances queuing outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Supplied.

“We need to hear from Humza Yousaf and the SNP Scottish Government about how they will get a grip of this growing crisis.”

The overall average turnaround time for ambulances outside the hospital was 89 minutes.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We continue to work closely with NHS Grampian to improve hospital turnaround times for our ambulance crews arriving at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and welcome the improvements we have seen over the recent days.

“There remains significant pressure across the NHS and we remain focused on working with boards with extended hospital turnaround times as these prevent our crews from getting back out on the road to treat other patients.”

‘Regrettable’

An NHS Grampian spokesman said the health board has been working to cut the time ambulances are spending waiting at the front door of the emergency department.

He added: “Yesterday we had 83 patients arrive at the emergency department by ambulance with a median turn around time of 44 minutes and 8 seconds.

“Ambulances having to wait at the front door for long periods of time is regrettable and we apologise to anyone who has been impacted by this.

Ambulances queued outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this month. Image: DC Thomson

“At certain, often unpredictable points, we experience periods of exceptionally high demand at the emergency department. Our hospitals are currently facing sustained pressure due to the volume of acutely ill patients arriving, delayed discharges and staffing pressures. This can unfortunately lead to ambulances having to wait at the front door, as we are unable to admit more patients to the department.

“During periods of intense pressure, cases are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – continuing to be admitted rapidly for life-saving treatment as an absolute priority.

Conversation