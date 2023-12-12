Scottish ambulance chief ‘profoundly concerned’ at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary queues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish ambulance chief ‘profoundly concerned’ at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary queues

As many as 17 ambulances were seen lining up outside the city's flagship hospital on Saturday night.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Ambulances parked up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.
Ambulances parked up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

The chief of the Scottish Ambulance Service says he is “profoundly concerned” by images of queues outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at the weekend – and warned pressure will continue over Christmas.

As many as 17 ambulances were stationed outside the city’s flagship hospital as pressures continue to mount on the health service.

The queues came just a week after an 86-year-old patient in Aberdeen was forced to wait more than 15 hours for an ambulance. 

NHS Grampian apologised to people affected by delays after the P&J revealed the extent of queues outside accident and emergency on Saturday night.

However, Michael Dickson, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, revealed his shock in parliament on Tuesday.

His concerns include:

  • The impact on rural communities around the city.
  • “Massive frustration” among crews caring for patients in back of ambulances.
  • Blockages in hospitals across Scotland due to number of delayed discharges.

Mr Dickson told health committee members in Holyrood that Aberdeenshire is unable to call across for support in the way that health boards in Glasgow and Edinburgh can.

The ambulance chief said: “My concern is about the rural communities that surround Aberdeen and wider Aberdeenshire.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service is working with NHS Grampian to help people reach “alternative models of care”.

‘Massive frustration’

But he admitted there is a “massive” frustration among ambulance crews that are caring for patients in the back of ambulances when they “want to be out on the roads”.

Mr Dickson said: “They want to be picking up patients who are in dire need of help and care and they’re unable to do that because they’re parked for often hours outside accident and emergency departments.”

He continued: “We have to recognise that 1,800 patients are currently sat in the wrong beds for their care needs. But the fact is it’s about the flow through the system.”

Michael Dickson, chief executive of NHS Grampian. Image: Scottish Parliament.

On whether problems will get worse over Christmas, Mr Dickson said: “I don’t think it’s going to suddenly miraculously transform and we won’t have any waits.

“We expect that there will always be demands on our service and there will be delays. And we see that across Scotland.

“But the profound challenge we see at NHS Grampian is of significant to myself and the rest of the board and each and every single crew member is working really hard across Aberdeenshire.”

‘Shocking’

North East regional MSP Tess White, who raised the issue with Mr Dickson, described the scenes outside the hospital as “shocking”.

She added: “They should not be viewed as acceptable or normal over the winter months.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman apologised to anyone who has been impacted by the queues but said hospitals continue to face “sustained pressures”.

She added: “This can unfortunately lead to ambulances having to wait at the front door, as we are unable to admit more patients to the department.

“Across Friday and Saturday, 299 patients were treated at the Emergency Department – 238 of these attendances were classed as majors.

“We are working very closely with our colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service to improve and redesign the transfer of people from their care to ours.

“This is in line with work across NHS Scotland on this very important topic. In addition we are increasing the number of beds available at ARI, in order to ease flow through the hospital.

“During periods of intense pressure, cases are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – continuing to be admitted rapidly for life-saving treatment as an absolute priority.

“It is vital patients phone NHS 24 on 111 before attending the Emergency Department or a Minor Injury Unit – unless the situation is life threatening, for instance a suspected stroke of heart attack, in which case you should call 999. Using the 111 service allows us to keep waiting times to a minimum and better manage hospital capacity.”

Conversation