Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seaton police station to close as chiefs make final decision on one of five Aberdeen bases

Following public consultation, The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has now approved plans to dispose of the Seaton base.

By Graham Fleming
The Seaton police base operates out of the local school. Image: Kenny Elrick: DC Thomson.
Police chiefs have made a final decision on one of five stations across Aberdeen earmarked for potential closure.

It was revealed in December that a handful of stations throughout the city had been earmarked for possible shutdown, including the Seaton base.

Following public consultation, The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has now approved plans to dispose of the station which is located within Seaton Primary School.

Whinhill police station
Whinhill is another considered for the axe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomoson.

The decision was made at yesterday’s SPA resources committee meeting.

In a statement published today, Police Scotland said Seaton police station was last in operational use in response to the Covid pandemic in 2020/21.

Since then, policing services in Aberdeen have been realigned and the office has not been used as an operational station for over two years.

Officers previously based at this location have been relocated to other city stations such as Tillydrone, which is less than two miles away.

Police reassure Seaton residents ‘policing in the area is unaffected’

Comments received from the public on Seaton included agreement for the closure, stating that it provides “no value to the community as it does not provide community services”.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “We considered where we would want to locate our people to be as effective and efficient as possible.

This work has allowed us to identify buildings which we believe are no longer required.

“Creating a larger team at Tillydrone, which serves the Tillydrone, Powis and Seaton areas, has created a more efficient and effective policing service for these communities.

Chiefs have reassured those in the area that policing in the area will not be affected. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Our officers also benefit personally from being within a larger group of colleagues.

“Although I realise that the people of Seaton may be concerned, I would reassure them that there is no change to policing services in the area.

“Our officers will continue to patrol and serve the community and they will continue to receive the same high level of service.”

Decisions on other stations still to be made

The consultations on Whinhill, Torry, Rosemount and Mastrick police stations closed on February 18.

Final recommendations on these locations are still to be determined.

Late last year, in an exclusive interview with The P&J, Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie explained that “modern-day policing can be done with fewer buildings” and insisted that the quality of a police force’s service “isn’t defined by the number of offices”.

