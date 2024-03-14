Stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and putting green on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and putting green on the market

The four-bedroom home based at Stotfield Road is on sale for offers over £600,000.

By Graham Fleming
Lossiemouth villa exterior view
The property has a putting green in the front garden. Image: Compass Estates.

A stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and a putting green has been put up for sale.

The four-bedroom coastal home based on Stotfield Road has been listed for offers over £600,000.

Featuring beautiful views over the Moray Firth and based only a stones-throw away from West Beach, it could be perfect for those with a love of the sea.

The “immaculately presented” house contains two living rooms, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double parking garage.

The property offers unobstructed view over the Moray Firth. Image: Compass Estates.

It’s only a short walk away from Moray Golf Club too.

But for those who want to stay at home, the property also features its own putting green in the front garden.

Lossiemouth features ‘fantastic location and breath-taking views’

Inside, the property includes numerous stylish living spaces.

The open-plan ground floor also connects a spacious living room to the kitchen, dining area and family room.

The hallway connects the living area, dining room and kitchen
The downstairs living area of the property. Image: Compass Estates.
The kitchen comes with many “high-end” appliances. Image: Compass Estates.
The dining area contains plenty of room to accommodate guests. Image: Compass Estates.

The kitchen includes “high-end” integrated Neff appliances and a breakfast bar.

Meanwhile, the dining and family room features French doors, with a “stunning” view of the Moray Firth and the golf course.

However, one of the most unique aspects of the property is it’s upstairs lounge area which also looks out to the coast and golf course.

The second living space is a unique aspect to the house. Image: Compass Estates.
The master bedroom comes equipped with an en-suite shower and wardrobe. Image: Compass Estates.
The first floor contains four bedrooms. Image: Compass Estates.

The first floor master bedroom comes equipped with it’s own walk-in dressing room and bathroom.

Otherwise, there are two other bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes and large walk in showers and twin sinks.

The back garden also contains a spacious back patio area complete with a shed and generous outdoor living space.

The bathrooms have contemporary furnishings Image: Compass Estates Date.
The property contains three separate bathrooms. Image: Compass Estates.

Lossiemouth villa features ‘fantastic location and breath-taking views’

The property was listed for sale by agents from Compass Estates.

Their property descriptions reads: “We’re delighted to bring this immaculately presented home in the coastal town of Lossiemouth to the market.

“It is well located in a desirable position on Stotfield Road, offering unobstructed views of the Moray Firth and the Moray Golf Course, and only a few minutes walk from the incredible West Beach.

“It is well located in a desirable position on Stotfield Road, offering unobstructed views of the Moray Firth and the Moray Golf Course, and only a few minutes walk from the incredible West Beach.

Space won’t be at a premium in this property’s back garden. Image: Compass Estates.
Golfers will enjoy the putting green installed at the front of the property. Image: Compass Estates.

“It is well located in a desirable position on Stotfield Road, offering unobstructed views of the Moray Firth and the Moray Golf Course, and only a few minutes walk from the incredible West Beach.

“This beautiful home offers not only a fantastic location and breath-taking views, but also a well-designed and luxurious interior that is perfect for comfortable modern living.

“Included in the sale are all floor and window coverings, integrated appliances and the summer house.”

