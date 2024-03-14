Stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and putting green on the market

A stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and a putting green has been put up for sale.

The four-bedroom coastal home based on Stotfield Road has been listed for offers over £600,000.

Featuring beautiful views over the Moray Firth and based only a stones-throw away from West Beach, it could be perfect for those with a love of the sea.

The “immaculately presented” house contains two living rooms, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double parking garage.

It’s only a short walk away from Moray Golf Club too.

But for those who want to stay at home, the property also features its own putting green in the front garden.

Lossiemouth features ‘fantastic location and breath-taking views’

Inside, the property includes numerous stylish living spaces.

The open-plan ground floor also connects a spacious living room to the kitchen, dining area and family room.

The kitchen includes “high-end” integrated Neff appliances and a breakfast bar.

Meanwhile, the dining and family room features French doors, with a “stunning” view of the Moray Firth and the golf course.

However, one of the most unique aspects of the property is it’s upstairs lounge area which also looks out to the coast and golf course.

The first floor master bedroom comes equipped with it’s own walk-in dressing room and bathroom.

Otherwise, there are two other bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes and large walk in showers and twin sinks.

The back garden also contains a spacious back patio area complete with a shed and generous outdoor living space.

The property was listed for sale by agents from Compass Estates.

Their property descriptions reads: “We’re delighted to bring this immaculately presented home in the coastal town of Lossiemouth to the market.

“It is well located in a desirable position on Stotfield Road, offering unobstructed views of the Moray Firth and the Moray Golf Course, and only a few minutes walk from the incredible West Beach.

“This beautiful home offers not only a fantastic location and breath-taking views, but also a well-designed and luxurious interior that is perfect for comfortable modern living.

“Included in the sale are all floor and window coverings, integrated appliances and the summer house.”