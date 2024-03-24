Lido revamp, food market or Muckle Kirk makeover? We find out how people of Peterhead would spend planned £20m cash boost

More playparks, a new town centre entertainment venue and a revamp of the Lido have all been suggested as ways to spend £20 million in Peterhead.

The UK Government has promised the huge cash bonanza to help turn the Blue Toon around, after several challenging years.

It will be spent over the next decade on “projects that matter most to local people”.

But what could these be?

While local leaders puzzle over how best to splash the cash, we asked residents to put on their thinking caps and tell us how they would spend, spend, spend on their hometown.

They weren’t short of ideas…

‘Peterhead is great as it is’

But the first person I bump into struggles to identify any obvious upgrades.

I meet Norma Robertson at The Caley Bar on Chapel Street.

Sipping a fizzy juice as the sun beams down, she is waiting for the pharmacist across the road to come back from lunch break.

The 77-year-old moved to Peterhead from Inverurie just two weeks ago. And she can’t find a single fault with the town.

“It’s great,” she smiles up at me.

“Could do with a new Primark – that would be nice to have – but there are plenty of shops, bars and hotels here.”

But with those who have lived in Peterhead “for ages”, things are a little bit different.

Could a bowling alley or a produce market revive the town centre?

For Martin McGregor, there are many lessons to be learnt from the past – as he casts his mind back to a time when the town centre was thriving.

“It’s really nice weather today, that’s why there are more folk about,” he tells me as we soak in the sun outside Iceland.

“But usually, it’s rather dead.

“It was such a lovely community space in the past – the whole town used to come here regularly, and we were all like a big happy family.”

Our conversation is politely interrupted several times as acquaintances of Martin’s stop by to greet him with a friendly “Hey mate, how’s things?”.

“See, this is what I mean,” the 50-year-old continues.

“What we need is something exciting in the town centre to bring people back in, and have this nice vibe again.

“Get some cafés in, maybe open a bowling place, or create a big venue with local produce and entertainment for families.

“Or why not set up a fruit and veg market like back in the day when the town centre was bouncing.”

What about revamping the Lido – could that be a good option?

Further down the road, Diane Tunks is diligently washing the Barnardo’s shopfront.

She and her husband have been living in Peterhead for about 25 years.

Diane takes a couple of seconds to ponder, and then begins to reel off projects that she reckons could boost the coastal town.

And a “much needed” revamp of the Lido is the first thing to come to mind.

Hundreds of people flock to the beach area during Peterhead Scottish Week every year to witness the sky dance of the Red Arrows (though that won’t be happening this year).

But Diane thinks more could be done to attract people to the waterfront all year round.

She says: “A playpark, a café or some sort of a hub with activities for families sounds like a decent idea that would help make use of this asset.

“Scottish Week is probably the best thing in this town, but it’s only once a year.

“Otherwise, there is some seating there and that’s that – so it could definitely be improved.”

‘Spend the money on something useful’

The 59-year-old charity worker had some ideas for the town centre as well – including maintaining the streets better, cleaning up the buildings and organising mini events.

The main point she makes is that however the £20m is spent, it needs to be on something that will be used and improve community life.

Peterhead was previously awarded funding to help transform Arbuthnot House on Broad Street into a culture centre with a museum and a library.

It will be the first of its kind for the region, showcasing Aberdeenshire’s extensive heritage collections, artefacts and artwork.

And just a year ago, the local authority spent £400,000 to regenerate Drummers Corner, erecting a “bold and unique” bandstand and glass-backed benches.

But Diane is unsure how much this has helped bring new fortunes to the town centre.

“So much cash was spent on that structure in Drummers Corner, and it has never been used,” she sighs.

“They were talking about bands and all sorts of events, but nothing has actually taken place – so what was the point of it?

“If they are to invest, at least invest in something that is worth it, and could be used and enjoyed in years to come.”

‘We need more activities for children’

Meanwhile, Amanda Banks has pleaded for an accessible playground to be built for children of all abilities.

Gently rocking her seven-month-old twins in their pram, the mum-of-four tells me how frustrated she is at the lack of facilities for toddlers.

“There aren’t even baby swings at the Lido,” her friend Hailey Sime laments.

“More so, we don’t have any accessible playground for kids with disabilities – and I’d say this is very important to have.”

Mum-of-five Hailey also reckons the cash should be spent on creating more family attractions in Peterhead – with the nearest good option right now being in Aberdeen.

Amanda, 26, adds: “It’s ridiculous to think that if we want a proper park for children or just a family day out, we need to go 30 miles to Aberdeen.

“If they were to ask me, I’d say we need more things for kids of all ages, both toddlers and teenagers.”

Could this be a chance to revive long-lost landmarks in Peterhead?

Born and bred Blue Tooner Jamie Robertson didn’t need much time to come up with a well-structured plan for the £20m.

The soon-to-be tour guide has devoted himself to showing off Peterhead, spreading the word about all the “hidden gems and wonders” it has to offer.

For the last year, the 32-year-old has been producing short YouTube documentaries highlighting the area.

So naturally, Jamie wants the money to be spent on restoring long-lost landmarks such as the two breakwaters at the bay, and the Reform Tower in Meethill.

A few million should also be set aside for “valuable attractions” like the Peterhead Prison Museum, in his opinion.

“It’s our biggest asset, and has no big funding behind it,” Jamie says.

“There are things that could be done to expand it, and stories that need to be told – and funding it would enhance the experience of visitors coming to the town.”

What do you think the £20m should be spent on? Let us know in our comments section below.

‘Invest in Peterhead’s heritage to make it a tourist attraction’

Among his ideas is buying Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk and transforming it into a bowling alley (an option mentioned by other residents as well).

The former kirk, which dates back to 1804, was put up for sale by the Church of Scotland as part of a cost-cutting exercise last year.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has previously shown a lack of interest in the A-listed building – saying they would rather focus on the Arbuthnot Museum and Library.

And last but not least, Jamie suggests that the cash could be spent on revitalising shop frontages to how they once were, adding a special touch to the town centre.

He adds: “Turn back the clock, back to the days when they had handmade signs, and Victorian-style awnings.

“I think that could really enhance the look of the town, and become a part of a tourist attraction in itself.”

So what happens next?

As diverse as all these ideas might be, Blue Tooners are in consensus about one thing – the £20m needs to be spent on what would serve the community best.

The final decision lies on the shoulders of the Town Board, which will soon be formed by councillors, sport and cultural organisations, local businesses and others.

With the closure of Peterhead’s biggest shoe store about to inflict yet another blow to the town centre, the big investment couldn’t come any quicker.

Let’s hope they listen to the locals – they will be happy to offer some pointers.