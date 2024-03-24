Lido revamp, food market or Muckle Kirk makeover? We find out how people of Peterhead would spend planned £20m cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lido revamp, food market or Muckle Kirk makeover? We find out how people of Peterhead would spend planned £20m cash boost

We visited the Blue Toon to find out how locals want a government cash bonanza to be spent - and they had loads to share.

By Denny Andonova
Peterhead funding
Peterhead residents thinks there is loads that could be done to improve their hometown. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson and Jamie Robertson/Supplied.

More playparks, a new town centre entertainment venue and a revamp of the Lido have all been suggested as ways to spend £20 million in Peterhead.

The UK Government has promised the huge cash bonanza to help turn the Blue Toon around, after several challenging years.

It will be spent over the next decade on “projects that matter most to local people”.

Peterhead town centre
The £20m will be directly paid to Aberdeenshire Council to be spent on Peterhead’s priorities, including regenerating the town centre, keeping the community safe and improving transport links. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

But what could these be?

While local leaders puzzle over how best to splash the cash, we asked residents to put on their thinking caps and tell us how they would spend, spend, spend on their hometown.

They weren’t short of ideas…

Peterhead Bay Marina
What could be done to boost Peterhead? Peterhead Bay Marina could be enhanced. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Peterhead is great as it is’

But the first person I bump into struggles to identify any obvious upgrades.

I meet Norma Robertson at The Caley Bar on Chapel Street.

Sipping a fizzy juice as the sun beams down, she is waiting for the pharmacist across the road to come back from lunch break.

The 77-year-old moved to Peterhead from Inverurie just two weeks ago. And she can’t find a single fault with the town.

Ladieswear Dorothy Jacks, right next to The Caley Bar, recently closed. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

“It’s great,” she smiles up at me.

“Could do with a new Primark – that would be nice to have – but there are plenty of shops, bars and hotels here.”

But with those who have lived in Peterhead “for ages”, things are a little bit different.

Could a bowling alley or a produce market revive the town centre?

For Martin McGregor, there are many lessons to be learnt from the past – as he casts his mind back to a time when the town centre was thriving.

“It’s really nice weather today, that’s why there are more folk about,” he tells me as we soak in the sun outside Iceland.

“But usually, it’s rather dead.

“It was such a lovely community space in the past – the whole town used to come here regularly, and we were all like a big happy family.”

Peterhead town centre in the 1970s.
Peterhead’s Marischal Street was a major community hub in the 1970s, with hundreds being drawn to the local shops on a daily basis. Image: P&J archive.
This is how Marischal Street looks now. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Our conversation is politely interrupted several times as acquaintances of Martin’s stop by to greet him with a friendly “Hey mate, how’s things?”.

“See, this is what I mean,” the 50-year-old continues.

“What we need is something exciting in the town centre to bring people back in, and have this nice vibe again.

“Get some cafés in, maybe open a bowling place, or create a big venue with local produce and entertainment for families.

“Or why not set up a fruit and veg market like back in the day when the town centre was bouncing.”

Peterhead residents Martin McGregor (R) and Lynn Watson (L), here with a friend, think a lot more could be done to rejuvenate the town centre. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

What about revamping the Lido – could that be a good option?

Further down the road, Diane Tunks is diligently washing the Barnardo’s shopfront.

She and her husband have been living in Peterhead for about 25 years.

Diane takes a couple of seconds to ponder, and then begins to reel off projects that she reckons could boost the coastal town.

Peterhead town centre.
Peterhead town centre was busier than usual as people decided to make use of the nice weather. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

And a “much needed” revamp of the Lido is the first thing to come to mind.

Hundreds of people flock to the beach area during Peterhead Scottish Week every year to witness the sky dance of the Red Arrows (though that won’t be happening this year).

But Diane thinks more could be done to attract people to the waterfront all year round.

Peterhead Scottish Week is one of the main events for the coastal town. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She says: “A playpark, a café or some sort of a hub with activities for families sounds like a decent idea that would help make use of this asset.

“Scottish Week is probably the best thing in this town, but it’s only once a year.

“Otherwise, there is some seating there and that’s that – so it could definitely be improved.”

As the day went by, town centre streets began to empty. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

‘Spend the money on something useful’

The 59-year-old charity worker had some ideas for the town centre as well – including maintaining the streets better, cleaning up the buildings and organising mini events.

The main point she makes is that however the £20m is spent, it needs to be on something that will be used and improve community life.

Peterhead was previously awarded funding to help transform Arbuthnot House on Broad Street into a culture centre with a museum and a library.

This is how Peterhead’s Arbuthnot House could look like once completed. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

It will be the first of its kind for the region, showcasing Aberdeenshire’s extensive heritage collections, artefacts and artwork.

And just a year ago, the local authority spent £400,000 to regenerate Drummers Corner, erecting a “bold and unique” bandstand and glass-backed benches.

But Diane is unsure how much this has helped bring new fortunes to the town centre.

Plans to regenerate Drummers Corner first cropped up in 2016. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“So much cash was spent on that structure in Drummers Corner, and it has never been used,” she sighs.

“They were talking about bands and all sorts of events, but nothing has actually taken place – so what was the point of it?

“If they are to invest, at least invest in something that is worth it, and could be used and enjoyed in years to come.”

‘We need more activities for children’

Meanwhile, Amanda Banks has pleaded for an accessible playground to be built for children of all abilities.

Gently rocking her seven-month-old twins in their pram, the mum-of-four tells me how frustrated she is at the lack of facilities for toddlers.

The current playground at Peterhead Lido.
The current playground at Peterhead Lido is not accessible for children with disabilities and doesn’t have baby swings. Image: Google Maps.

“There aren’t even baby swings at the Lido,” her friend Hailey Sime laments.

“More so, we don’t have any accessible playground for kids with disabilities – and I’d say this is very important to have.”

Mum-of-five Hailey also reckons the cash should be spent on creating more family attractions in Peterhead – with the nearest good option right now being in Aberdeen.

Peterhead Lido
There is a big area of unused land at the Peterhead Lido. Image: Buchan/Brown.

Amanda, 26, adds: “It’s ridiculous to think that if we want a proper park for children or just a family day out, we need to go 30 miles to Aberdeen.

“If they were to ask me, I’d say we need more things for kids of all ages, both toddlers and teenagers.”

Could this be a chance to revive long-lost landmarks in Peterhead?

Born and bred Blue Tooner Jamie Robertson didn’t need much time to come up with a well-structured plan for the £20m.

The soon-to-be tour guide has devoted himself to showing off Peterhead, spreading the word about all the “hidden gems and wonders” it has to offer.

Jamie Roberston launched his tourism boositng project amid hopes Aberdeenshire will get the attention it deserves. Image: Jamie Robertson.

For the last year, the 32-year-old has been producing short YouTube documentaries highlighting the area.

So naturally, Jamie wants the money to be spent on restoring long-lost landmarks such as the two breakwaters at the bay, and the Reform Tower in Meethill.

A few million should also be set aside for “valuable attractions” like the Peterhead Prison Museum, in his opinion.

“It’s our biggest asset, and has no big funding behind it,” Jamie says.

“There are things that could be done to expand it, and stories that need to be told – and funding it would enhance the experience of visitors coming to the town.”

What do you think the £20m should be spent on? Let us know in our comments section below.

‘Invest in Peterhead’s heritage to make it a tourist attraction’

Among his ideas is buying Peterhead’s Muckle Kirk and transforming it into a bowling alley (an option mentioned by other residents as well).

The former kirk, which dates back to 1804, was put up for sale by the Church of Scotland as part of a cost-cutting exercise last year.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has previously shown a lack of interest in the A-listed building – saying they would rather focus on the Arbuthnot Museum and Library.

And last but not least, Jamie suggests that the cash could be spent on revitalising shop frontages to how they once were, adding a special touch to the town centre.

He adds: “Turn back the clock, back to the days when they had handmade signs, and Victorian-style awnings.

“I think that could really enhance the look of the town, and become a part of a tourist attraction in itself.”

Peterhead town centre in the 1970s.
How Peterhead’s Marischal Street used to look like in the 1970s. Jamie thinks restoring those wooden shop frontages would be a nice touch that could attract more visitors. Image: P&J archive.

So what happens next?

As diverse as all these ideas might be, Blue Tooners are in consensus about one thing – the £20m needs to be spent on what would serve the community best.

The final decision lies on the shoulders of the Town Board, which will soon be formed by councillors, sport and cultural organisations, local businesses and others.

With the closure of Peterhead’s biggest shoe store about to inflict yet another blow to the town centre, the big investment couldn’t come any quicker.

Let’s hope they listen to the locals – they will be happy to offer some pointers.

Busker refuses to use £400,000 Peterhead bandstand as locals offer mixed views

Conversation