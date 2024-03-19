‘Soon we will be left with nothing’: Blow for Peterhead town centre as Shoe Zone to close

Peterhead residents say they could be forced to travel all the way to Aberdeen for a pair of shoes – after the closure of the town’s biggest footwear store.

Shoe Zone is the latest business to cut its losses on the Blue Toon’s high street.

The bargain chain has been a prominent fixture at Drummers Corner for more than a decade, offering products for all ages.

But now, huge ‘closing down’ signs stretching across the shopfront have caused yet more concern for the “already dying town centre”.

It comes after several challenging years for Peterhead as business giants like M&Co and Brewdog decided to part with the town for good.

Ladieswear shop Dorothy Jacks also shut its doors recently after more than 35 years of trade on Chapel Street – leaving yet another hole on the struggling high street.

Why is Shoe Zone closing?

The imminent closure of the Peterhead store is part of major restructure plans.

The outlet will share the same fate as its Inverness and Dundee counterparts that are also poised to close this year, along with another five in England.

Shoe Zone, which currently has 320 locations across the UK and employs roughly 2,500 people, shut 63 stores in 2022, and 13 in 2023.

The exact reason for the reshuffle hasn’t been specified.

However, there have been a number of new branches opening up, with upgraded stores offering customers more stock and a greater range of styles.

Whether this option would be on the table for Peterhead too, however, is unknown.

When will the shop close?

The Blue Toon outlet will shut in June, with the exact date still to be announced.

Massive ‘sale’ signs are now urging customers to rush in and buy in bulk.

Dozens of residents were seen coming in and out with bags this week as the retailer tries to clear out their stock.

How would this affect residents?

Peterhead residents shared their dismay with the P&J.

Local man Martin McGregor fears many will now be faced with an hour-long journey every time they are in need of a pair of shoes.

And he reckons this could be the “final nail in the coffin” for the town centre.

The 50-year-old said: “It’s just the latest blow to Peterhead – and a big one, too.

“I rarely come into the town centre now because there is nothing here any more.

“And now we might have to travel all the way to Aberdeen just to buy ourselves shoes.

“This is ridiculous to say the least.”

Diane Tunks, who works at Barnardo’s charity shop down the road from Shoe Zone, echoed his words.

She added: “There are days that you won’t see any customers for hours and hours.

“It’s sad to see the town centre so quiet – and it will get even worse when the shoe shop shuts down.

“One by one, they are all chosing to go and soon we’ll be left with nothing.”