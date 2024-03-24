Gallery: Best moments and costumes as Aberdeen Comic Con comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Best moments and costumes as Aberdeen Comic Con comes to an end

33 images from the final day of the event.

Thousands flocked to the P&J Live for the event. mage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

The Granite City has waved goodbye to this year’s Comic Con.

An array of celebrities from some of Hollywood’s biggest movies and TV shows arrived at Aberdeen’s P&J Live for a weekend of cosplay and activities.

And thousands of fans joined the guest stars at the venue with the chance to see some of their favourite characters come to life.

It was clear that many had been planning their costumes for a while, as some of the guests could have been mistaken for a superhero or two.

A gaming zone, kids corner, competitions and photo opportunities were just some of the activities taking place at today’s Comic Con event.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand today to catch a glimpse of the action at the P&J Live arena.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Let us know your favourite costumes you saw at Aberdeen Comic Con 2024 in the comments below.

Check out some pictures from Saturday here.

Gallery: Thousands turn out for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

