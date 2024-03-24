Gallery: Best moments and costumes as Aberdeen Comic Con comes to an end

The Granite City has waved goodbye to this year’s Comic Con.

An array of celebrities from some of Hollywood’s biggest movies and TV shows arrived at Aberdeen’s P&J Live for a weekend of cosplay and activities.

And thousands of fans joined the guest stars at the venue with the chance to see some of their favourite characters come to life.

It was clear that many had been planning their costumes for a while, as some of the guests could have been mistaken for a superhero or two.

A gaming zone, kids corner, competitions and photo opportunities were just some of the activities taking place at today’s Comic Con event.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand today to catch a glimpse of the action at the P&J Live arena.

Let us know your favourite costumes you saw at Aberdeen Comic Con 2024 in the comments below.

