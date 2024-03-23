What's On Gallery: Dozens of comic fans turn out for Aberdeen’s Comic Con Comic book and superhero fans were in their element at the Comic Con event at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Dozens of fans have attended the Comic Con event at the P&J Live arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Shanay Taylor March 23 2024, 6:49 pm March 23 2024, 6:49 pm Share Gallery: Dozens of comic fans turn out for Aberdeen’s Comic Con Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/whats-on/6411255/gallery-fans-turn-out-aberdeens-comic-con/ Copy Link Aberdeen welcomed the return of Comic Con as dozens of fans turned up, including a superhero or two. Fans got the chance to indulge their passion for comic books, superheroes and video games, as they stepped Comic Con. Many got dressed up for the occasion and went as their favourite superhero to “strut their stuff’ in true cosplay fashion. A gaming zone, kids corner, competitions and photo opportunities were just a slice of the activities taking place at today’s Comic Con event. Our photographer Darrell Benns was on hand today to catch a glimpse of the action at the P&J Live arena. A fan asks a question to actress Karen Gillan during the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan during the Q&A with fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Picture of two Star Wars fans with Jabba the Hutt. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Actress Bonnie Wright, famous for her performance as Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter, signing autographs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Scottish-American actress Michelle Gomez meeting a fan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A young fan asks a question to Karen Gillan during the Comic Con. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Actress Amy Jo Johnson, famous for portraying Kimberly Hart in the Power Rangers, meeting fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Another picture of Karen Gillan at her Q&A with fans during the Comic Con. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Another fan asking a question to Karen Gillan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dozens of fans enjoyed the event at the P&J live arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Your guide to Comic Con in Aberdeen, including star-studded guest list, banned items and dress code