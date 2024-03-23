Gallery: Dozens of comic fans turn out for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Gallery: Dozens of comic fans turn out for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

Comic book and superhero fans were in their element at the Comic Con event at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Dozens of fans have attended the Comic Con event at the P&J Live arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dozens of fans have attended the Comic Con event at the P&J Live arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Aberdeen welcomed the return of Comic Con as dozens of fans turned up, including a superhero or two.

Fans got the chance to indulge their passion for comic books, superheroes and video games, as they stepped Comic Con.

Many got dressed up for the occasion and went as their favourite superhero to “strut their stuff’ in true cosplay fashion.

A gaming zone, kids corner, competitions and photo opportunities were just a slice of the activities taking place at today’s Comic Con event.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was on hand today to catch a glimpse of the action at the P&J Live arena.

A fan asks a question to actress Karen Gillan during the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan during the Q&A with fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Picture of two Star Wars fans with Jabba the Hutt. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Actress Bonnie Wright, famous for her performance as Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter, signing autographs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scottish-American actress Michelle Gomez meeting a fan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A young fan asks a question to Karen Gillan during the Comic Con. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Actress Amy Jo Johnson, famous for portraying Kimberly Hart in the Power Rangers, meeting fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Another picture of Karen Gillan at her Q&A with fans during the Comic Con. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Another fan asking a question to Karen Gillan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dozens of fans enjoyed the event at the P&J live arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

Your guide to Comic Con in Aberdeen, including star-studded guest list, banned items and dress code

 

