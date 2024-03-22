Your guide to Comic Con in Aberdeen, including star-studded guest list, banned items and dress code

Comic Con will be coming to P&J Live in Aberdeen this weekend.

Thousands of fans will descend on the Granite City for Scotland’s largest pop culture convention, which features stars such as Karen Gillan and Bonnie Wright.

If you’re heading along, don’t forget to smile for our photographers – we’ll have photo galleries from both days of Comic Con on The Press and Journal website.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

When and where will Comic Con take place in Aberdeen?

Comic Con legends will be at the P&J Live on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March.

Doors open from 9am and the event will run until 6pm both days.

What Comic Con guests will be at P&J Live?

Several recognisable faces will be at this year’s event.

Organisers have confirmed Hollywood actor Karen Gillan will be headlining the event on Saturday.

Originally from Inverness, she has starred as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji, and of course, Doctor Who.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans will be excited to hear the film series’ very own Ginny Weasley will also be coming to the Granite City.

Bonnie Wright will be at P&J Live on both Saturday and Sunday.

James Marsters is another TV star to join the 2024 line-up.

Best known for his role as Spike from cult TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, guests in Aberdeen will have the chance to meet the 90s heartthrob.

Other famous faces include:

Juliet Landau – best known as Drusilla in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Charisma Carpenter – best known as Cordelia Chase in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Holly Marie Combs – best known as Piper Halliwell in Charmed

Rose McGowan – best known as Paige Matthews in Charmed, and as an activist

Shannen Doherty – best known as Prue Halliwell in Charmed

Ross Marquand – best known as Aaron in The Walking Dead

Khary Payton – best known as King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead

Bernard Hill – best known as Thoeden in the Lord of the Rings film series

Michelle Gomez – best known as Missy from Doctor Who and Lilith from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Theo Rossi – best known as Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Oritz in Sons of Anarchy

Robin Lord Taylor – best known as Oswald Cobblepot in Gotham

Amy Jo Johnson – best known as Kimberley Hart – the pink Power Ranger

David Yost – best known as Billy Cranston – the blue Power Ranger

G.W. Bailey – best known as Staff Sergeant Luther Rizzo is M*A*S*H* and Thaddeus Harris in Police Academy

Lance Kinsey – best known as Lt. Proctor in Police Academy

Tim Kazurinsky – best known as cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live and Carl Sweetchuck in Police Academy

Jimmy Vee – best known as R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and various Doctor Who villains

Can I get autographs and pictures at Comic Con?

Yes, you can get autographs and pictures from the guest stars for an extra fee, which isn’t included in your ticket.

For on-the-day photo and autograph purchases, many of the guests will only take cash at their tables.

There’s no ATM at P&J Live.

What items are banned from Comic Con?

Large bags, backpacks of any kind

Umbrellas

Metal blades – Sharp or blunt e.g. swords, axes & knives

Bats – Wooden or metal, including baseball bats

Guns – Realistic-looking handguns, rifles, or any other artillery

Crossbows and strung bows capable of firing and sharp-tipped arrows

Gas canisters made from metal or plastic of any kind

Nails protruding, or any other sharp items protruding from items or costumes

Laser pointers, regardless of being part of a costume or prop

Any other item that is deemed illegal to carry in the UK

What props can I bring to Comic Con?

Unrealistic guns and toy guns such as Phasers and plasma guns

Imitation firearms such as airsoft guns and BB guns are allowed as long as they have a brightly coloured tip or a muzzle fitted

Bows and crossbows are allowed if unstrung or which are props which cannot be operated or fired

Slings and catapults are allowed however no ammunition may be carried and will be confiscated if found

Guests are asked to bring items at their own risk, if staff and security deem them to be a risk to the event and its attendees, confiscation, and ejection from the event is highly likely

What can I wear to Comic Con?

Although plenty of attendees are eager to dress up in their favourite cosplay, there are a few dress code restrictions.

The event does not allow nudity, adult fetish attire or extreme BDSM

Costumes and props must not create or involve naked flames

Any larger costumes may not exceed three metres between two points of the costume or prop

Will any age restrictions be in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. Children under the age of six can attend for free.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

Further information on this weekend’s event can be found here.