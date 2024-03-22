Your guide to Comic Con in Aberdeen, including star-studded guest list, banned items and dress code

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your guide to Comic Con in Aberdeen, including star-studded guest list, banned items and dress code

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's Comic Con - including what not to bring with you.

By Shanay Taylor
Bonnie Wright, Karen Gillan and James Marsters will be at Comic Con in Aberdeen.
Bonnie Wright, Karen Gillan and James Marsters are coming to Aberdeen for Comic Con at P&J Live. Image: Ian West/PA Wire; Brian Ach/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Shutterstock

Comic Con will be coming to P&J Live in Aberdeen this weekend.

Thousands of fans will descend on the Granite City for Scotland’s largest pop culture convention, which features stars such as Karen Gillan and Bonnie Wright.

If you’re heading along, don’t forget to smile for our photographers – we’ll have photo galleries from both days of Comic Con on The Press and Journal website.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Pictured is a Pokemon stallholder getting in the spirit of the event. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

When and where will Comic Con take place in Aberdeen?

Comic Con legends will be at the P&J Live on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March.

Doors open from 9am and the event will run until 6pm both days.

What Comic Con guests will be at P&J Live?

Several recognisable faces will be at this year’s event.

Organisers have confirmed Hollywood actor Karen Gillan will be headlining the event on Saturday.

Originally from Inverness, she has starred as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji, and of course, Doctor Who.

Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy.<br />Image: Jay Maidment, copyright Marvel 2014
Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans will be excited to hear the film series’ very own Ginny Weasley will also be coming to the Granite City.

Bonnie Wright will be at P&J Live on both Saturday and Sunday.

James Marsters is another TV star to join the 2024 line-up.

Best known for his role as Spike from cult TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, guests in Aberdeen will have the chance to meet the 90s heartthrob.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor James Marsters will be at Comic Con in Aberdeen
Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor James Marsters will be at Comic Con in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Other famous faces include:

  • Juliet Landau – best known as Drusilla in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Charisma Carpenter – best known as Cordelia Chase in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Holly Marie Combs – best known as Piper Halliwell in Charmed
  • Rose McGowan – best known as Paige Matthews in Charmed, and as an activist
  • Shannen Doherty – best known as Prue Halliwell in Charmed
  • Ross Marquand – best known as Aaron in The Walking Dead
  • Khary Payton – best known as King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead
  • Bernard Hill – best known as Thoeden in the Lord of the Rings film series
  • Michelle Gomez – best known as Missy from Doctor Who and Lilith from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Theo Rossi – best known as Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Oritz in Sons of Anarchy
  • Robin Lord Taylor – best known as Oswald Cobblepot in Gotham
  • Amy Jo Johnson – best known as Kimberley Hart – the pink Power Ranger
  • David Yost – best known as Billy Cranston – the blue Power Ranger
  • G.W. Bailey – best known as Staff Sergeant Luther Rizzo is M*A*S*H* and Thaddeus Harris in Police Academy
  • Lance Kinsey – best known as Lt. Proctor in Police Academy
  • Tim Kazurinsky – best known as cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live and Carl Sweetchuck in Police Academy
  • Jimmy Vee – best known as R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and various Doctor Who villains

Can I get autographs and pictures at Comic Con?

Yes, you can get autographs and pictures from the guest stars for an extra fee, which isn’t included in your ticket.

For on-the-day photo and autograph purchases, many of the guests will only take cash at their tables.

There’s no ATM at P&J Live.

What items are banned from Comic Con?

  • Large bags, backpacks of any kind
  • Umbrellas
  • Metal blades – Sharp or blunt e.g. swords, axes & knives
  • Bats – Wooden or metal, including baseball bats
  • Guns – Realistic-looking handguns, rifles, or any other artillery
  • Crossbows and strung bows capable of firing and sharp-tipped arrows
  • Gas canisters made from metal or plastic of any kind
  • Nails protruding, or any other sharp items protruding from items or costumes
  • Laser pointers, regardless of being part of a costume or prop
  • Any other item that is deemed illegal to carry in the UK

What props can I bring to Comic Con?

  • Unrealistic guns and toy guns such as Phasers and plasma guns
  • Imitation firearms such as airsoft guns and BB guns are allowed as long as they have a brightly coloured tip or a muzzle fitted
  • Bows and crossbows are allowed if unstrung or which are props which cannot be operated or fired
  • Slings and catapults are allowed however no ammunition may be carried and will be confiscated if found
  • Guests are asked to bring items at their own risk, if staff and security deem them to be a risk to the event and its attendees, confiscation, and ejection from the event is highly likely

What can I wear to Comic Con?

Although plenty of attendees are eager to dress up in their favourite cosplay, there are a few dress code restrictions.

  • The event does not allow nudity, adult fetish attire or extreme BDSM
  • Costumes and props  must not create or involve naked flames
  • Any larger costumes may not exceed three metres between two points of the costume or prop

Will any age restrictions be in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. Children under the age of six can attend for free.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

Further information on this weekend’s event can be found here.

