In pictures: Aberdeen Mini enthusiasts complete scenic road trip in memory of much loved member

Members of the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club held their Mad March Mini Run in honour of 'Ginger Prince' Chris Jappy.

By Michelle Henderson
Cameron Parrott, 10, gives a thumbs up as he stands up from within Mini.
Cameron Parrott, 10, was among those taking part in the charity event. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Mini enthusiasts have gone the extra mile to raise donations in memory of a late member who died from cancer.

Members of the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club got behind the wheel to take part in this year’s Mad March Mini Run.

The 16-strong procession, comprising of Minis old and new, set off from Aberdeen Beach this morning to drive 55 miles west to The Lecht Ski Centre.

Members of the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club gather for a group photo.
Members of the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club gathered for this year’s Mad March Mini Run. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The group made stops in Echt and Alford before gathering at the Ski centre for refreshments.

Before turning back, a few members opted to go the extra mile, extending their run to Glenshee.

Organiser Mark Knowles said despite the horrible weather, the event had been a huge success.

He said: “It was amazing; especially with the varied weather.

“The forecast wasn’t looking great so the fact that so many people came out and did, for what is many the first run of their cars for the year, was great.

“We had all four seasons in one day. We had bright sunshine, high winds, and torrential rain but we managed to get through it.

“We had 16 cars in total; a mixture of classic Minis and new Minis. We also had a few people come in other cars as well.”

‘We’re so pleased that we can still honour his memory’

The event was hosted in honour of late club member Chris Jappy, who died from cancer in October 2022.

Known to everyone as the Ginger Prince, the car enthusiast passed away at the age of 45, following a long battle with the disease.

Chris Jappy pictured at Aberdeen beach wearing a blue jacket and hat, with a ginger beard.
The event was held in memory of Chris Jappy. Image: Colin Rennie.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, affecting his mobility and speech and causing epileptic seizures, forcing him to give up driving.

Mr Knowles said the club is thrilled to be able to keep the enthusiasm for Mini’s alive in his honour.

He added: “Chris would have been delighted. I didn’t know him as well as many of the other people but he was very passionate about Minis in general,  new and old.

“Unfortunately, during the final years of his life, he couldn’t drive but he still came along to all the events.

“He would marvel at how many people turned up. He always liked the social side of it. He was always really keen on talking to everyone.

“He really did make the group. It is a very sad loss for everyone and we’re so pleased that we can still honour his memory by keeping the Mini scene in Aberdeen alive.”

Second time’s the charm for Aberdeen Mini Owners Club

Among today’s 16-strong line-up was Chris’s very own classic Mini, bought by a fellow club member a few years ago.

It is the second time the club have completed the run in Mr Jappy’s honour, collecting £136 in donations for Friends of the Neuro Ward.

Pictures from today’s event show members proudly showing off their models as they took to the open road for the 2024 Mad March Mini Run.

Members gathered for a group photo before setting off on their scenic road trip.

Mr Knowles thanked all those who turned out, adding: “I want to extend my absolute gratitude to everyone who came out and made the event today what it was.

“It takes someone to organise it, but the event is nothing without people turning up with their cars. The number of cars that we saw today was truly inspiring, for not only me but for everyone else in the group.

“If Chris is aware of what’s happening, I’m sure he would have loved it.”

mini's lined up along the side of the road.
Mini enthusiasts gathered at Aberdeen Beach this morning for their annual Mad March Mini Run. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Picture of Grace Knowles, 4 in a blue mini.
Picture of Grace Knowles, 4 in a blue Mini. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Mini's line up along the road.
The Mad March Mini Run brought scores of car enthusiasts together in memory of former member Chris Jappy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Mini's of all models and colours drive down a busy road.
The group of car enthusiasts drove from Aberdeen Beach to The Lecht Ski Centre, with some carrying on to Glenshee. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
A golden retriever sits looking out the window of a white Mini.
A golden retriever was also featured as part of the group, riding in a white Mini. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Terri Stuart, Daniel, 12 pictured next to a grey Mini.
Terri Stuart and Daniel, 12 took part to show their support. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Yellow Mini bearing the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club branding.
The event was organised by members of the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Two members of the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club wear black hoodies bearing the Mini logo
Two members of the Aberdeen Mini Owners Club wear black hoodies bearing the Mini logo. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Mini enthusiasts stand on the grass verge near a yellow mini.
Mini enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the car model and take part in the charity event. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Conversation