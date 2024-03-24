A93 closed following serious crash near Crathes

The A93 is closed in both directions following a serious crash near Crathes.

The collision happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road between Banchory and Crathes shortly after 7pm this evening.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene.

Officers have closed the road in both directions as they deal with what they have described as a “serious road traffic accident.”

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as crews remain in attendance.

Onlookers have reported a large police presence in the area, with around 10 police vehicles at the scene.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, a police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with a Serious Road Traffic Accident on the A93 at Crathes.

“The road remains closed and local diversions are in place. The public are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”

More to follow.