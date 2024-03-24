A93 closed following serious crash near Crathes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A93 closed following serious crash near Crathes

Officers have closed the A93 in both directions as crews remain at the scene.

By Michelle Henderson
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.

The A93 is closed in both directions following a serious crash near Crathes.

The collision happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road between Banchory and Crathes shortly after 7pm this evening.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene.

Officers have closed the road in both directions as they deal with what they have described as a “serious road traffic accident.”

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as crews remain in attendance.

Onlookers have reported a large police presence in the area, with around 10 police vehicles at the scene.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, a police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with a Serious Road Traffic Accident on the A93 at Crathes.

“The road remains closed and local diversions are in place. The public are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”

More to follow.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cameron Parrott, 10, gives a thumbs up as he stands up from within Mini.
In pictures: Aberdeen Mini enthusiasts complete scenic road trip in memory of much loved…
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
Abuse from masked Westhill youths forces restaurant owner to take a stand
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
How to see Northern Lights: Aurora to illuminate skies above north and north-east
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
Gallery: Best moments and costumes as Aberdeen Comic Con comes to an end
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – a sex toy pervert and a Highland holiday that ended…
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: How online crypto criminal was unmasked in landmark police probe
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen AirBnB flat shut down over claims of 'underage booze parties'
The alleged assault took part at Grange Gardens. Picture shows said park.
‘My son is shaken’: Police investigate ‘vicious attack’ on 12-year-old in Peterhead
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
Region braced for snow as yellow weather warning issued
The road is closed to all traffic between Banchory and Crathes. Image: DC Thomson.
Mannofield choir celebrate 60 years of singing

Conversation