Aberdeen Mini drivers hit the road in honour of ‘Ginger Prince’ Chris Jappy

A group of Mini enthusiasts roared through Aberdeenshire to remember one of their own.

Chris Jappy – known as the Ginger Prince – died in October after a long battle with cancer, aged just 45.

The Mini enthusiast was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, which affected not only his speech and mobility, but also caused epileptic seizures – meaning he had to give up his passion for driving.

Today, a procession of Minis old and new set off from Westhill in his honour for a drive through Strathdon to The Lecht.

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club organised Mad March Mini Run – their first since 2019 – and asked all participants to make a donation to Friends of the Neuro Ward before setting off.

‘He’s missed by a lot of people’

As the drivers got ready to go, they held up banners dedicated to Mr Jappy and did a poignant Mother’s Day shout-out to his mum, May.

Organiser Mark Knowles said: “Chris was a very active member of the group – probably the most active member of the crew.

“A lot of the guys were really fond of him – he came on all the runs. He’s missed by a lot of people.”

Volunteers from Friends of the Neuro Ward gathered to see the group off, waving a giant flag as they headed out.

Kirsten Farquhar, from the charity, said: “Chris was a great supporter of Friends of the Neuro Ward in our early days. Like so many, we were saddened by the news of his death last year.

“The Mini run is a great way to remember him and we are so grateful to everyone who took part. The money raised will go towards helping other patients on the neurological wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Woodend Hospital.”

‘Toughest sacrifice of all’

Mr Jappy was diagnosed in 2012 after collapsing in Newcastle and subsequently suffering a seizure at his home in Aberdeen.

He underwent intensive treatment, chemotherapy and surgeries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but was dealt a further blow when doctors told him he had epilepsy – meaning he could no longer drive his beloved Mini.

In 2019, Mr Jappy took part in the all-male fashion show Brave to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

At the time, he told The Press and Journal that not being able to drive or work with his cars was possibly the “toughest sacrifice of all”.

However, with the support of his wife – artist Lorna Jappy – he continued enjoying as many adventures as possible.

Mrs Jappy used her husband as inspiration for her work in the recent sculpture trails across the north-east – painting The Ginger Prince on an anchor for the 2017 Friends of Anchor fundraiser and dedicating her creation for Clan’s Light the North Lighthouse Trail in 2021 to him.

Group hope to build Mini club back up

Yesterday, his friends lined up their blue, green and red Minis in their own tribute.

The group – made up of about 30 enthusiasts – hope to do more drives and fundraising in his honour throughout 2023 and get back up to pre-Covid strength.

Mr Knowles, who bought his classic Mini Sidewalk in 2015, said: “We’re hoping to revive the group a bit. Any Mini is welcome – whether it be old, new or a Mini derivative like a Mini MOC or Mini van. Anyone with an interest is welcome to come along.”

To find out more about the group, search for Aberdeen Mini Owners Club on Facebook.