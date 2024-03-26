Don Cowie enjoying ‘big decisions’ as Ross County interim boss

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie has confirmed he is yet to discuss his permanent future in the role.

Cowie has been in temporary charge of the Staggies’ last seven matches, having stepped in following the resignation of Derek Adams last month.

Following Adams’ final game in charge, a 5-0 defeat away to Motherwell, County were five points adrift in the Premiership relegation play-off spot.

That gap has now been reduced to a solitary point behind St Johnstone, following an upturn in form.

Cowie is undefeated in his four home matches in charge, from which he has taken a total of eight points. He has led the Staggies to wins over Livingston and Hearts, with draws against St Mirren and Hibernian.

Cowie has yet to claim a point on the road – a record he will aim to end when the Staggies travel to face an Aberdeen side they trail by three points on Saturday.

Despite guiding the Staggies firmly back into the pack to stave off the threat of relegation, Cowie says he has yet to hold talks over his future with chairman Roy MacGregor.

Cowie said: “The conversation has not been had. Like I said, we are on the same page. I’m very comfortable with the role I’m in right now.

“I’m loving it and enjoying it. I’ve got a group that are working ever so hard. That has to be the focus, just taking each game.

“What happens at the end of that will be a decision for the owner to make.

“It’s about doing what’s best for the club right now.”

Staggies interim boss thriving on responsibility

Cowie is experiencing life as a manager for the first time, having previously been assistant to both Adams and Malky Mackay.

The 41-year-old, who started and finished his playing career across two spells with the Staggies, says being tasked with the responsibility of making key decisions is something he is thriving on.

Cowie added: “It’s something I have made no secret about – I want to be a manager.

“There are things that I have got to adapt to and get used to, and it’s something I’m really enjoying.

“It helps that I’ve got a group who are so responsive to the information they get. They want to work hard, which makes it an easy environment to work in with that transition for me.

“It’s just about learning. You obviously think a bit differently, you’ve got big decisions to make.

“We have a healthy squad of players numbers-wise, and quality-wise.

“I’m enjoying making those decisions and long may it continue.”

Cowie targeting points on road

While Cowie is pleased with the progress the Staggies have made in recent weeks, he is eager for County take the next step by adding points on their travels.

He added: “We’ve managed to progress, but we’ve not achieved anything.

“Again, we’ve spoken as a group about how we’ve got ourselves in the position where we’re back amongst teams.

“But for me, that was the easy part. The hard part now is kicking on and going above teams.

“We’ve done well, but away from home we need to improve. It is something we’ve spoken about.

“We’ve picked up a lot of points at home and it is now about taking that form into away games.”