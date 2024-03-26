Don Cowie enjoying ‘big decisions’ as Ross County interim boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie enjoying ‘big decisions’ as Ross County interim boss

Cowie has been in temporary charge of County's last seven games, since the resignation of Derek Adams.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie has confirmed he is yet to discuss his permanent future in the role.

Cowie has been in temporary charge of the Staggies’ last seven matches, having stepped in following the resignation of Derek Adams last month.

Following Adams’ final game in charge, a 5-0 defeat away to Motherwell, County were five points adrift in the Premiership relegation play-off spot.

That gap has now been reduced to a solitary point behind St Johnstone, following an upturn in form.

Ross County’s Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Cowie is undefeated in his four home matches in charge, from which he has taken a total of eight points. He has led the Staggies to wins over Livingston and Hearts, with draws against St Mirren and Hibernian.

Cowie has yet to claim a point on the road – a record he will aim to end when the Staggies travel to face an Aberdeen side they trail by three points on Saturday.

Despite guiding the Staggies firmly back into the pack to stave off the threat of relegation, Cowie says he has yet to hold talks over his future with chairman Roy MacGregor.

Cowie said: “The conversation has not been had. Like I said, we are on the same page. I’m very comfortable with the role I’m in right now.

Don Cowie celebrates following Ross County’s win over Livingston. Image: SNS

“I’m loving it and enjoying it. I’ve got a group that are working ever so hard. That has to be the focus, just taking each game.

“What happens at the end of that will be a decision for the owner to make.

“It’s about doing what’s best for the club right now.”

Staggies interim boss thriving on responsibility

Cowie is experiencing life as a manager for the first time, having previously been assistant to both Adams and Malky Mackay.

The 41-year-old, who started and finished his playing career across two spells with the Staggies, says being tasked with the responsibility of making key decisions is something he is thriving on.

Malky Mackay and Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “It’s something I have made no secret about – I want to be a manager.

“There are things that I have got to adapt to and get used to, and it’s something I’m really enjoying.

“It helps that I’ve got a group who are so responsive to the information they get. They want to work hard, which makes it an easy environment to work in with that transition for me.

“It’s just about learning. You obviously think a bit differently, you’ve got big decisions to make.

“We have a healthy squad of players numbers-wise, and quality-wise.

“I’m enjoying making those decisions and long may it continue.”

Cowie targeting points on road

While Cowie is pleased with the progress the Staggies have made in recent weeks, he is eager for County take the next step by adding points on their travels.

Ross County were defeated 2-0 by Hibernian in their last away fixture. Image: SNS

He added: “We’ve managed to progress, but we’ve not achieved anything.

“Again, we’ve spoken as a group about how we’ve got ourselves in the position where  we’re back amongst teams.

“But for me, that was the easy part. The hard part now is kicking on and going above teams.

“We’ve done well, but away from home we need to improve. It is something we’ve spoken about.

“We’ve picked up a lot of points at home and it is now about taking that form into away games.”

