A90 restricted in both directions following lorry crash south of Laurencekirk

A lorry has been involved in a crash on the A90 between Brechin and Laurencekirk.

The single-vehicle crash took place on the northbound carriageway just before 11am on Wednesday.

Police are in attendance near North Water Bridge and are directing traffic into the inside lane.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the road is restricted in both directions.

It is understood a lorry has crashed into the central reservation and fuel is leaking onto the road.

Lorry crash on A90

Traffic is moving slowly in the area and motorists have been advised to approach the area with caution.

A post shared by Traffic Scotland states: “The A90 is currently restricted in both directions at North Water Bridge, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Wednesday, April 3, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A90 south of Laurencekirk, involving a lorry.

“Recovery is being arranged.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.