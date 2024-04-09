Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib sets sights on European title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib sets sights on European title

The 17-year-old is taking on French champion Camille Oukoukes on April 20 as part of the Apex Fight Series at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre.

By Sophie Goodwin
Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib with her belts.
Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib with her belts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Strichen kickboxer Eilidh Craib is gearing up for the biggest fight of her life as she looks to claim a first European title.

Craib, 17, is taking on French champion Camille Oukoukes on April 20 as part of the Apex Fight Series at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, which has been organised by the Satorishido Martial Arts group.

The British, Scottish and Celtic champion goes into the bout having only ever lost once before, which was against someone six years her senior.

Craib is hoping to maintain that record by adding a new belt to her collection, as the teen fighter said: “I’m feeling good about it, but I am a bit nervous.

“It feels really good because I have worked hard for it. I started the sport when I was in in primary six at school, but have been doing it competitively over the last couple of years.”

Kickboxer Eilidh Craib in training ahead of her European title fight.
Eilidh Craib in training ahead of her European title fight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

To win the European title would be the result of a lot of hard work, with Craib currently training in Fraserburgh six days a week.

Craib added: “It would be amazing – I don’t really know what else to say. It would make all the training worth it.

“It is a lot of work, especially when you are coming up to a fight. It can be hard – doing things like all the beach runs, but you need to do it to get ready and then hopefully to make it all worthwhile.”

Fraserburgh fight night important for area and the sport

Craib’s coach Shane Weir has worked with the kickboxer for the last eight years and believes she has what it takes to excel at the top of their sport.

He said: “Eilidh is phenomenal. She has got the mindset where she has got to be the best at everything she does.

“It is not just in kickboxing, but in everything she does. With her schoolwork and exams, she is always aiming to get A’s in all her subjects.

“This is the biggest fight she has competed in and it’s the biggest fight I’ve been involved in. It is the first time in around 15 years that someone in Aberdeenshire has competed for this title.”

The Apex Fight Series will also see other local athletes take to ring as Satorishido fighters have teamed up with Inverness club HMAC and Aberdeen club AKKG.

Kickboxer Eilidh Craib and her coach Shane Weir stand side by side.
Craib and coach Shane Weir. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Weir added: “It’s hugely important for the area, but for the sport as well. There is only one other place in Scotland that has done something like it and that is down in Glasgow.

“They took a few teams and brought them together and that is what I have done up here.

“We will have three clubs working together and helping each other get better and better. It’s only going to help progress each team and that will in turn help progress the sport as a whole.”

More from Other sports

Granite City ABC boxer Kai Stitchell wins Scottish Youth 2007 63.5kg Golden Gloves title
Aberdeen teen Kai Stitchell beats seven-time champion son of boxing icon to secure Scottish…
Kara Hanlon at a Scottish Swimming training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village. Photo by Kath Flannery
Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon turns attention to securing Paris spot after claiming gold at British…
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Celtic super welterweight title
Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie ‘mugged’ in Rio after competing in UCI Para-cycling Track World…
Newarthill boxer Dylan Arbuckle, left, and Calum Turnbull from Inverness.
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull gears up for dual title rematch
Scottish National League champions Aberdeen Lynx celebrate retaining their title. Image: Aberdeen Lynx
Aberdeen Lynx crowned Scottish ice hockey champions again
Inverness Half Marathon winners Mhairi Maclennan and John Bell. Image supplied by Inverness Half Marathon.
Inverness Half Marathon: Mhairi Maclennan and John Bell celebrate victory
The Bounty Competitions table at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Were YOU at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024? The 100 best pictures and video from…
The 2024 Aberdeen Sports Awards winners.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 winners REVEALED - as winter sports sensation scoops top prize
Fraser Gow with the specially-made half marathon biscuit medals
That takes the biscuit: Inverness Half Marathon runners will get Harry Gow treats to…

Conversation