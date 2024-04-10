Driver taken to hospital following A90 collision near Ellon

A driver has been taken to hospital following a collision near Ellon.

Emergency services were called to the A90 north bound, near the Ellon Roundabout, shortly after 10am.

It’s understood the motorist’s car left the road and was severely damaged.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.08am to attend a road traffic collision on the dual carriageway of A90 north bound just before the Ellon roundabout.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.