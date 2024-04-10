Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic: I cried for days over knee injury fears – and even slept at Bojan Miovski’s house

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic cried for days as he feared he had suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Montenegro international Rubezic hopes to return to the Dons squad for next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic after recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on January 24.

The 24-year-old is thrilled to be on the verge of a return after fearing he had suffered the second ACL injury of his career.

Rubezic said: “At the time I suffered the injury, I thought it was something big like my ACL due to the pain in my knee.

“Three years ago I had an ACL injury which required surgery and it would have been tough to go through it again – you can do it again, but it is tough.

“The pain (at St Johnstone) was worse than when I suffered my ACL injury.

“When the physios came on I was in a lot pain, crying and screaming, and Bojan had his hands over his face as he knew it something because I never scream.

“I knew something was bad. Only when I know it is something bad and I cannot continue do (anything), I stay down.

“Even if I am hit I get up, no problem, but when I felt that pain I had a flashback to before – that scar never goes.

“You are not scared, but every time you feel a lot of pain, especially in your knee, you think back and fear the worst.”

‘Everyone supported me’

Rubezic admits to being overwhelmed emotionally at the prospect of facing a prolonged rehabilitation process.

He turned to his team-mates for support and is grateful for the encouragement they have given him on his road to recovery.

He told RedTV: “The first day I went to Bojan (Miovski) to sleep at his place as he had to drive my car as I was wearing a brace.

“I spent the first two days crying a lot, as it was emotional.

“I thought at that time I could be out (for) seven or eight months.

“You train every day and are part of a team which fights so these emotions come.

“We are professional football players who have to deal with everything which comes our way.

“You cry for a couple of days then you manage your recovery as best as you can and continue.

“Everyone supported me – since the first day everyone has supported me. They were happy when I started running and that I am close to playing with them.

“I did not expect they would not support me.

“I am friends with Bojan and Ester (Sokler) outside football, and I speak with Angus MacDonald a lot every day – I respect him a lot as a player and a person.”

Faith and medical support gave Rubezic the strength he needed

Rubezic was also quick to praise Dons’ lead physio Kevin Bain for helping him return as quickly as possible.

The defender believes his faith and Bain’s support provided the strength he needed to make a full recovery.

Rubezic said: “It felt like a gift from God.

“My family is very religious, and where I come from, I have a lot of people who are like my brothers.

“If you believe in God, you wait for something to happen, and when I called my family, I was very happy.

“Six weeks I wore a brace as I had to keep the ligament secure – even when I slept I wore it.

“I am so thankful to Kevin. Without him this would not have been possible.

“We were back training from week one, and when I saw the specialist after six weeks, he could not believe how good the strength was in my muscles.

“He (Bain) makes every day easy and he is a top guy.

“I will never give up and push my body to crazy limits.

“I think I helped Kevin a lot in pushing as much as I could. I’m a professional player and I must train like that as I cannot come back bad – everything you miss in recovery leads to problems after.

“I’m excited about coming back.”