Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic: I cried for days over knee injury fears – and even slept at Bojan Miovski’s house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic: I cried for days over knee injury fears – and even slept at Bojan Miovski’s house

The Dons centre-half thought he had suffered the second ACL injury of his career in January, and also talked about the role his faith played in his recovery.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action on his debut against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action on his debut against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic cried for days as he feared he had suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Montenegro international Rubezic hopes to return to the Dons squad for next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic after recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on January 24.

The 24-year-old is thrilled to be on the verge of a return after fearing he had suffered the second ACL injury of his career.

Rubezic said: “At the time I suffered the injury, I thought it was something big like my ACL due to the pain in my knee.

“Three years ago I had an ACL injury which required surgery and it would have been tough to go through it again – you can do it again, but it is tough.

“The pain (at St Johnstone) was worse than when I suffered my ACL injury.

“When the physios came on I was in a lot pain, crying and screaming, and Bojan had his hands over his face as he knew it something because I never scream.

Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I knew something was bad. Only when I know it is something bad and I cannot continue do (anything), I stay down.

“Even if I am hit I get up, no problem, but when I felt that pain I had a flashback to before – that scar never goes.

“You are not scared, but every time you feel a lot of pain, especially in your knee, you think back and fear the worst.”

‘Everyone supported me’

Rubezic admits to being overwhelmed emotionally at the prospect of facing a prolonged rehabilitation process.

He turned to his team-mates for support and is grateful for the encouragement they have given him on his road to recovery.

He told RedTV: “The first day I went to Bojan (Miovski) to sleep at his place as he had to drive my car as I was wearing a brace.

Defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and striker Bojan Miovski (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on April 05, 2024. Image: SNS
Defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and striker Bojan Miovski (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park last week. Image: SNS

“I spent the first two days crying a lot, as it was emotional.

“I thought at that time I could be out (for) seven or eight months.

“You train every day and are part of a team which fights so these emotions come.

“We are professional football players who have to deal with everything which comes our way.

“You cry for a couple of days then you manage your recovery as best as you can and continue.

“Everyone supported me – since the first day everyone has supported me. They were happy when I started running and that I am close to playing with them.

“I did not expect they would not support me.

“I am friends with Bojan and Ester (Sokler) outside football, and I speak with Angus MacDonald a lot every day – I respect him a lot as a player and a person.”

Faith and medical support gave Rubezic the strength he needed

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic goes off injured in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic, second from right, with Dons lead physio Kevin Bain, centre, following his knee injury at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Rubezic was also quick to praise Dons’ lead physio Kevin Bain for helping him return as quickly as possible.

The defender believes his faith and Bain’s support provided the strength he needed to make a full recovery.

Rubezic said: “It felt like a gift from God.

“My family is very religious, and where I come from, I have a lot of people who are like my brothers.

“If you believe in God, you wait for something to happen, and when I called my family, I was very happy.

“Six weeks I wore a brace as I had to keep the ligament secure – even when I slept I wore it.

“I am so thankful to Kevin. Without him this would not have been possible.

“We were back training from week one, and when I saw the specialist after six weeks, he could not believe how good the strength was in my muscles.

Defender Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS.
Defender Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS.

“He (Bain) makes every day easy and he is a top guy.

“I will never give up and push my body to crazy limits.

“I think I helped Kevin a lot in pushing as much as I could. I’m a professional player and I must train like that as I cannot come back bad – everything you miss in recovery leads to problems after.

“I’m excited about coming back.”

More from Aberdeen FC

2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Development in Aberdeen's Jimmy Thelin pursuit as Elfsborg line up replacement coaching duo
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven aiming to get Duk firing again
Aberdeen fans during a Premiership match against Livingstonat the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will just want Premiership season to end and next manager…
4
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Duncan Shearer: Time is what the next Aberdeen manager needs most
Injured Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic looks on during the Premiership clash against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is 'dying to play' at Hampden
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Italian clubs join race for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Livingston v Aberdeen referee Graham Grainger. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Head knocks and disallowed goal in Livingston and Aberdeen's bore draw -…
Aberdeen's Connor Barron takes on Livingston's Scott Pittman. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Futile Livingston v Aberdeen clashes a reflection of both sides' dour, sterile…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14388030fa) Stefan Gartenmann (6) of Aberdeen In action.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann frustrated at managerial uncertainty
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven admits being condemned to finish the season in the…
2

Conversation