Northern Hotel: ‘A sad end to an iconic building’ or ‘much-needed’ student flats for Aberdeen?

Plans to convert an Art Deco Aberdeen landmark into stylish student flats have prompted a mixed reaction from locals.

The 85-year-old Northern Hotel could be turned into a complex of almost 50 apartments under new proposals submitted to the council.

It comes about 18 months after the fondly recalled venue on the corner of Great Northern Road and Clifton Road closed up.

When we broke the news on Wednesday, our readers were quick to share their thoughts on the future of the historic building.

Some argued that the plans represented a “sad end” for what was once christened the “most fashionable hotel in the north-east”.

But others argued that the new scheme would help secure the building’s future – while freeing up housing currently being rented out to students.

What was the reaction to Northern Hotel plans?

Many of those commenting on the news on our Facebook pages bemoaned the creation of more student flats.

These plans come after the Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane, nearby Bauhaus hotel and also the Hilton Garden Inn off George Street have all been converted for the same purpose.

Alan Mackie asked: “How many students flats does Aberdeen need???”

John Taggart exclaimed: “Nooooo, that is an iconic building and deserves to be properly maintained and used for homes.”

Nicole Forman said the city has “enough student flats”, while Thomas Hainey voiced fears these plans would “ruin the place”.

Johnathan Kain added: “What a depressing end for an iconic building.”

However, the reaction to the Northern Hotel plans wasn’t all negative…

‘Turning hotel into apartments will free up local housing’

Hannah Webster fired back, arguing that students making use of the proposed accommodation would free up homes currently being rented out.

She said this would “leave local housing for locals”.

Allyson Kellas agreed about the wider benefits, adding that “purpose-built student flats stops students using existing residential space”.

Northern Hotel plans reaction: ‘Why would owner turn it into flats?’

And Gordon Beattie pointed out the business logic.

He said: “Obviously the owner will make more money running it for students, why would they consider turning it into flats?”

Unveiling the plans this week, architects stressed that there “remains a need” for student accommodation.

They said this should be “self-evident”, as developers Inspired Living LLP wouldn’t otherwise invest in the revamp.

Some looked back at happier times for ‘most fashionable hotel’

Meanwhile, some readers reminisced on fond memories at the Aberdeen institution.

Kenny Luke said: “I suppose that’s progress, but sad nonetheless.

“My granda Sandy Crighton worked there as a night porter in the 60s and 70s, had their golden wedding anniversary there in 1976.

“I had my 21st birthday party there as well, and our sister Margo’s funeral tea.”

‘Loved the style of the rooms…’

Eddie Gordon said he stayed in it “many times over the years”.

He recalled: “Love the style of some of the rooms and character of the interior and exterior of the building.

“Used to take the family there for dinner on a Sunday sometimes as well. Good memories.”

And Charlotte Malcolm said: “Sad. Was my favourite hotel in Aberdeen as a kid – went to the mart near there on a Friday and the hotel did lunch for the mart folk.”

Vera Fillingham said she hopes any students who could get to live in the A-listed Art Deco landmark “realise how lucky they are”.

