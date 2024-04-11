Northern Hotel: ‘A sad end to an iconic building’ or ‘much-needed’ student flats for Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Hotel: ‘A sad end to an iconic building’ or ‘much-needed’ student flats for Aberdeen?

The proposals to breathe new life into the building have got people talking...

By Ben Hendry
There has been a mixed reaction to Northern Hotel revamp plans
There has been a mixed reaction to the Northern Hotel plans. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans to convert an Art Deco Aberdeen landmark into stylish student flats have prompted a mixed reaction from locals.

The 85-year-old Northern Hotel could be turned into a complex of almost 50 apartments under new proposals submitted to the council.

It comes about 18 months after the fondly recalled venue on the corner of Great Northern Road and Clifton Road closed up.

The Nothern Hotel could be turned into student flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

When we broke the news on Wednesday, our readers were quick to share their thoughts on the future of the historic building.

Some argued that the plans represented a “sad end” for what was once christened the “most fashionable hotel in the north-east”.

But others argued that the new scheme would help secure the building’s future – while freeing up housing currently being rented out to students.

The Art Deco building dates back to 1938. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

What was the reaction to Northern Hotel plans?

Many of those commenting on the news on our Facebook pages bemoaned the creation of more student flats.

These plans come after the Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane, nearby Bauhaus hotel and also the Hilton Garden Inn off George Street have all been converted for the same purpose.

Alan Mackie asked: “How many students flats does Aberdeen need???”

The landmark has been on the corner of Clifton Road and Great Northern Road for decades. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

John Taggart exclaimed: “Nooooo, that is an iconic building and deserves to be properly maintained and used for homes.”

Nicole Forman said the city has “enough student flats”, while Thomas Hainey voiced fears these plans would “ruin the place”.

Johnathan Kain added: “What a depressing end for an iconic building.”

However, the reaction to the Northern Hotel plans wasn’t all negative…

‘Turning hotel into apartments will free up local housing’

Hannah Webster fired back, arguing that students making use of the proposed accommodation would free up homes currently being rented out.

She said this would “leave local housing for locals”.

Allyson Kellas agreed about the wider benefits, adding that “purpose-built student flats stops students using existing residential space”.

The peeling paint at the canopy over the entrance. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Northern Hotel plans reaction: ‘Why would owner turn it into flats?’

And Gordon Beattie pointed out the business logic.

He said: “Obviously the owner will make more money running it for students, why would they consider turning it into flats?”

Unveiling the plans this week, architects stressed that there “remains a need” for student accommodation.

They said this should be “self-evident”, as developers Inspired Living LLP wouldn’t otherwise invest in the revamp.

Some looked back at happier times for ‘most fashionable hotel’

Meanwhile, some readers reminisced on fond memories at the Aberdeen institution.

Kenny Luke said: “I suppose that’s progress, but sad nonetheless.

“My granda Sandy Crighton worked there as a night porter in the 60s and 70s, had their golden wedding anniversary there in 1976.

“I had my 21st birthday party there as well, and our sister Margo’s funeral tea.”

The Northern Hotel in 1987. Image: Ian Mitchell Davidson Heritage Consultant and Chartered Building Surveyor 

‘Loved the style of the rooms…’

Eddie Gordon said he stayed in it “many times over the years”.

He recalled: “Love the style of some of the rooms and character of the interior and exterior of the building.

“Used to take the family there for dinner on a Sunday sometimes as well. Good memories.”

The curved bar in the Kittybrewster landmark. Image: Ian Mitchell Davidson Heritage Consultant and Chartered Building Surveyor

What do you think of the student flat plans? Let us know in our comments section below

And Charlotte Malcolm said: “Sad. Was my favourite hotel in Aberdeen as a kid – went to the mart near there on a Friday and the hotel did lunch for the mart folk.”

Vera Fillingham said she hopes any students who could get to live in the A-listed Art Deco landmark “realise how lucky they are”.

You can see the planning application here, or relive more glory days with the link below:

In photos: The faded Art Deco glory of Aberdeen’s Northern Hotel over the years

Conversation