Inverurie neighbours say rogue car wash means they can’t go into garden ‘without getting wet’

The man upstairs? Peterhead church plans for space above shop

Peterhead New Parish Church wants to convert unused space above the town centre’s old DFS sports store into a new premises.

It comes after the second storey office site was offered up to rent, for a “variety of purposes”.

Blueprints for the 48 Marischal Street spot indicate the religious group will turn old offices and stores into “activity rooms”.

It was formerly used by the town’s Citizens Advice Bureau.

Peterhead New Parish Church is based a short distance away on St Peter Street.

Finnish fitness guru unveils plans for studio in Blackburn

A unit at Blackburn Industrial Estate could be turned into a new fitness studio, under plans submitted by Eija Puustinen.

The instructor previously told us about her mission to help more women embrace weightlifting.

The Finish guru has been coaching athletes since her teens, and turned it into a career.

She has now lodged plans for unit one at the site just off Woodburn Road.

Gas fears could mean dog exercise park are just a pipe dream

There could soon be more scope for dogs to get fit too, a few miles away in Westhill, if fears about a gas pipeline can be overcome…

The owners of Marshalls Farm Shop, a popular spot just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Kintore, are behind the plans.

The couple already operate Muddy Paws, a dog exercise park next to the store.

And now they want to create another in a field near Westhill Drive, to the north of the town.

It would come with 12 parking spaces, and be surrounded by a 1.8m fence.

However, major distribution firm SGN has warned that the proposed site is too close to a high-pressure gas pipeline 32 meters away.

They say a meeting should take place at the site to discuss measures to be taken to “safeguard the security of the pipeline”.

The Health and Safety Executive has backed the concerns.

Their response to Aberdeenshire Council states: “There are sufficient reasons on safety grounds for advising against the granting of planning permission in this case.”

But new Wickes plan moving forward…

Elsewhere in Westhill, plans to open a new Wickes DIY shop appear to be progressing.

The £10 million proposal for a new shop at Kingshill Park was approved last year.

And now a separate application has been lodged for new signage at the 25,000 sq ft bespoke building, along with a tall “totem” outside.

Johnston Oils to add huge storage tanks at Dyce base

In Aberdeen, Johnston Oils wants permission to install three new 80,000 litre storage tanks at its Kirkton Drive base in Dyce.

This will mean altering the existing yard.

Johnston Oils dates back to 1995, when it began life at the Dyce depot.

It carries out deliveries all over the city.

St Fittick’s Park outdoor classroom plans lodged

The Friends of St Fittick Park have lodged new plans to make the most of the Torry expanse, amid an ongoing battle over its future as part of the city’s Energy Transition Zone.

The group now wants to create an outdoor classroom just off Balnagask Circle.

It would be used for a “variety of nature-focused community activities”.

Repurposed shipping containers would be used for storage, while a wooden shelter would be utilised for lessons.

This would be built just next to the Cruyff Court at the park, if approved.

It has already received the support of Aberdeen academic Dr Jean Boucher.

The environment expert’s letter to the council states: “This sounds like a great idea to help people connect more with nature and nature’s rhythms.

“Something I think people need in their lives. I give my support for this initiative.”

Aboyne care home to be turned back into house

The Glen Allach care home on Ballater Road in Aboyne closed down in 2020.

Thereafter, the building went on the market, offered up as a possible five-bedroom home and priced at £295,000.

Glen Allach previously gained planning approval for Change of Use from a domestic

dwelling house to a care home.

Papers now sent to Aberdeenshire Council say it would “benefit the local area to have the building occupied and maintained”.

They add: “Given that the property has not been taken on as a care home in the past four years, there would be no detriment to the area and the property would be returning to its original purpose.”

Inverurie car wash complaints could close down new business

Inverurie residents are urging the council to close down a controversial car wash that has been operating without planning permission for months.

Businessman Ilim Tanyelli has turned a closed builders yard into the new business.

The site at the corner of St Andrews Gardens and Glebe Road had been vacant for a few months when he took it over.

In February, Planning Ahead explained that the proposal had been submitted retrospectively to Aberdeenshire Council.

And since that time, residents have been having their say…

‘We can no longer enjoy our homes and gardens’

Maureen Thompson, of nearby St Andrews Gardens, was dismayed to see planning permission being sought “on the same day it opened for business”.

In a letter of objection, she states: “I fear this doesn’t bode well for any laws to be considered or followed in this business.

“This is a very nice residential area and these premises have had various businesses running there for years, none of which damaged the status quo the way this one will.”

She said staff are often “shouting” at each other to be heard over the sound of “very noisy” power washers.

Inverurie car wash complaints from retirees ‘at home most of the time’

The letter continues: “If they did decide to work on Sundays, particularly with St Andrew’s Church right next to them, it would be undesirable.

“We could all of us round here forget about peaceful Sundays in our gardens.

“Many of us round this area are retired and at home most of the time.

“It is very sad that we no longer can enjoy our home and gardens in the peace we are used to having.”

‘I can’t go into my garden without getting wet’

Tamar Forbes, who lives on Church Terrace, is also calling for it to be closed down amid claims it is “disturbing the tranquility” of the area.

She said: “I am extremely concerned by the excessive noise that is and will be generated by pressure washers, radios, music and general works.

“As it is, the spray from the power washer spreads over my garden, impacting the ability to use the outside area without getting wet.”

Duncan Stewart blasted the “unauthorised signage” on the side of the building, deeming it “visually intrusive”.

Is everyone against it?

Not quite.

Karen Whyman from Oldmeldrum has written in to praise the new facility.

She said: “Brilliant new car wash, good to see the building being put to good use.

“A lot of my friends go over to Aberdeen to get this kind of service as the Tesco one is always busy and cannot accommodate many cars.”

Kaitlin Furber of Inverurie praised the “great idea”, which will “support local jobs”.

What do the experts say?

No decision has been made on the business yet, but the council’s environmental health boffins believe the application should be rejected.

They say they have already received complaints about the disruption.

Their objection states: “This operation is likely to create a significant nuisance to those nearby dwellings.”

The plans will be decided in due course.

