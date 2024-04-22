Inverness drug-driver banned from the roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness drug-driver banned from the roads

Andrew Bell, 41, tested positive for cocaine after officers stopped him in the Merkinch area.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverness man caught drug-driving around the Highland capital has been banned from the roads.

Andrew Bell appeared agitated and had constricted pupils when officers stopped his car in Merkinch.

A roadside saliva test came back positive for cocaine.

Bell, 41, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single drug-driving charge.

Prosecutor Adelle Gray said it was around 11am on September 28 2021 when police officers asked Bell to pull over.

Drug-driver was ‘agitated’

She said: “Upon speaking with the accused it was observed that he was agitated. He had redness around the eyes and his pupils were constricted.”

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that officers carried a saliva test, which tested positive for cocaine and negative for cannabis.

Bell, of Milton Crescent, Inverness, was found to have no less than 14 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood – the drug-drive limit is 10 microgrammes.

Bell’s solicitor, Clare Russell, revealed that her client’s driving record included a number of previous convictions.

She added that her client, who suffers from poor mental health “struggles on a daily basis with substance misuse”.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald fined Bell £470 and banned him from the roads for three years.

