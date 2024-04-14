Pony grooms to gift shop managers: The jobs available at Balmoral Castle this summer

Balmoral Castle is hiring for several jobs ahead of its busy summer season.

Workers are needed in various areas on the royal estate, including gardening, housekeeping and looking after ponies.

It is a big summer for the estate as it prepares to let the public inside the castle for the first time.

Visitors will be able to tour the estate between May 4 and August 11.

Balmoral was hiring tour guides as part of its recruitment drive but the closing date was March 1.

The full list of other jobs being advertised at the Balmoral Estate is as follows.

Seasonal labourers

Two seasonal labourers are being sought.

Duties include general estate maintenance and grass cutting.

The job listing reads: “Applicants must have a good work ethic and be happy to work as part of a team.”

Skilled gardener

The estate’s Balmoral Gardens are undergoing changes with new features like a thistle maze, a Celtic maze, a topiary, trees, shrubs and hedging being added.

To help with that, Balmoral Castle is hiring a skilled gardener.

This person will work to ensure the “highest possible standards are maintained, in line with the garden’s organic principles”.

Grounds gardener

A grounds gardener is being hired to help with the maintenance of the estate.

For both gardening positions, a driving licence is essential.

Accommodation may be available for both too.

Housekeeping assistant

A housekeeping assistant will help keep the castle looking good for its influx of visitors.

Previous experience and excellent practical housekeeping skills are said to be crucial.

The job listing adds: “Attention to detail, discretion, and effective teamwork are essential attributes for this role.”

Working pony groom

Working alongside the head stalker, the working pony groom will bring out and manage the working ponies on the estate.

As well as getting to work with horses, the position offers an “attractive remuneration package,” and accommodation.

It is a full-time position.

The deadline to apply is April 26.

Gift shop manager

Balmoral Castle is looking for someone with “extensive retail experience” and a good team player to be its gift shop manager.

This is a full-time position, which will include weekend work.

Visitor enterprise operatives

There are also two “visitor enterprise operative” positions up for grabs.

The responsibilities may change day by day.

Candidates “need to have the ability and flexibility to be deployed to any section within the visitor enterprise department”, the estate says.

The positions will include weekend work.

Estate joiner

The estate is looking for a qualified joiner with “good all-round knowledge of building/ maintenance and other trades” to join its work department.

The full-time position runs Monday to Friday, with some rotational on-call shifts during August and September.

Estate labourer

The role requires a person who is ideally a qualified tradesperson with a general knowledge and practical ability of other trades.

This is a full-time position (Monday to Friday).

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at Balmoral earlier this week for their 19th wedding anniversary celebrations.