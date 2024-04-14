Pony grooms to gift shop managers: The jobs available at Balmoral Castle this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pony grooms to gift shop managers: The jobs available at Balmoral Castle this summer

The royal estate is preparing to welcome visitors for the first time.

By Bailey Moreton
Balmoral Castle. Image: Shutterstock
Balmoral Castle. Image: Shutterstock

Balmoral Castle is hiring for several jobs ahead of its busy summer season.

Workers are needed in various areas on the royal estate, including gardening, housekeeping and looking after ponies.

It is a big summer for the estate as it prepares to let the public inside the castle for the first time.

The castle is set for a big summer. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Visitors will be able to tour the estate between May 4 and August 11.

Balmoral was hiring tour guides as part of its recruitment drive but the closing date was March 1.

The full list of other jobs being advertised at the Balmoral Estate is as follows.

Seasonal labourers

Two seasonal labourers are being sought.

Duties include general estate maintenance and grass cutting.

The job listing reads: “Applicants must have a good work ethic and be happy to work as part of a team.”

Skilled gardener

The estate’s Balmoral Gardens are undergoing changes with new features like a thistle maze, a Celtic maze, a topiary, trees, shrubs and hedging being added.

To help with that, Balmoral Castle is hiring a skilled gardener.

This person will work to ensure the “highest possible standards are maintained, in line with the garden’s organic principles”.

Grounds gardener

A grounds gardener is being hired to help with the maintenance of the estate.

For both gardening positions, a driving licence is essential.

Accommodation may be available for both too.

Balmoral Castle needs someone to help maintain its grounds. Image: DC Thomson

Housekeeping assistant

A housekeeping assistant will help keep the castle looking good for its influx of visitors.

Previous experience and excellent practical housekeeping skills are said to be crucial.

The job listing adds: “Attention to detail, discretion, and effective teamwork are essential attributes for this role.”

Working pony groom

Working alongside the head stalker, the working pony groom will bring out and manage the working ponies on the estate.

As well as getting to work with horses, the position offers an “attractive remuneration package,” and accommodation.

It is a full-time position.

The deadline to apply is April 26.

Gift shop manager

Balmoral Castle is looking for someone with “extensive retail experience” and a good team player to be its gift shop manager.

This is a full-time position, which will include weekend work.

Visitor enterprise operatives

There are also two “visitor enterprise operative” positions up for grabs.

The responsibilities may change day by day.

Candidates “need to have the ability and flexibility to be deployed to any section within the visitor enterprise department”, the estate says.

The positions will include weekend work.

It is set to be a busy summer at Balmoral. Image: Shutterstock/Bas Meelker

Estate joiner

The estate is looking for a qualified joiner with “good all-round knowledge of building/ maintenance and other trades” to join its work department.

The full-time position runs Monday to Friday, with some rotational on-call shifts during August and September.

Estate labourer

The role requires a person who is ideally a qualified tradesperson with a general knowledge and practical ability of other trades.

This is a full-time position (Monday to Friday).

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at Balmoral earlier this week for their 19th wedding anniversary celebrations.

Conversation