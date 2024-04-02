New tickets go on sale to see INSIDE Balmoral Castle as King opens rooms for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New tickets go on sale to see INSIDE Balmoral Castle as King opens rooms for the first time

Visitors can book the 'adult only experience' packages for £100 or £150.

By Shanay Taylor
Balmoral
Balmoral Castle has become a haven for the Royal Family. Image: Shutterstock

The public is to be allowed a sneak peek inside Balmoral Castle as King Charles is opening it up this summer.

For the first time, in the castle’s 169-year history, members of the public will have the chance to see inside the Royal Family’s private Scottish retreat.

This year the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral will open to the public from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, August 11.

The tour is being advertised as an adult only experience meaning children won’t be allowed to see the interior of the castle.

King Charles at Birkhall, Balmoral.

What is included in the interior tour?

With permission granted from King Charles, those who are lucky enough to secure tickets to the Castle Interior Tour will embark on a private tour with an experienced guide.

Guests will be taken on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.

There will be a chance to see inside the rooms occupied by Royals.

The public will be invited inside the castle. Image: Kami Thomson.

Ticket holders will also be able to visit the grounds, gardens and the exhibitions.

There will also be a chance to visit the Ballroom and view the His Majesty’s watercolour collection.

How much will the tickets cost?

There will be a limited amount of tickets issued each day, which do come at a hefty price.

They will cost £100 each and £150 if an afternoon tea is included.

The normal adult admission is £17.50 – but that excludes the interior tour.

Expedition tickets which cost £350 appear to be booking up fast, with the whole of June already sold out.

The Castle Interior Tours can be booked from July 1 until August 4.

A link to further information and how to book a ticket can be found here.

Why did Balmoral matter so much to the Queen? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for royalty

