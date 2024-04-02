New tickets go on sale to see INSIDE Balmoral Castle as King opens rooms for the first time

The public is to be allowed a sneak peek inside Balmoral Castle as King Charles is opening it up this summer.

For the first time, in the castle’s 169-year history, members of the public will have the chance to see inside the Royal Family’s private Scottish retreat.

This year the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral will open to the public from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, August 11.

The tour is being advertised as an adult only experience meaning children won’t be allowed to see the interior of the castle.

What is included in the interior tour?

With permission granted from King Charles, those who are lucky enough to secure tickets to the Castle Interior Tour will embark on a private tour with an experienced guide.

Guests will be taken on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.

There will be a chance to see inside the rooms occupied by Royals.

Ticket holders will also be able to visit the grounds, gardens and the exhibitions.

There will also be a chance to visit the Ballroom and view the His Majesty’s watercolour collection.

How much will the tickets cost?

There will be a limited amount of tickets issued each day, which do come at a hefty price.

They will cost £100 each and £150 if an afternoon tea is included.

The normal adult admission is £17.50 – but that excludes the interior tour.

Expedition tickets which cost £350 appear to be booking up fast, with the whole of June already sold out.

The Castle Interior Tours can be booked from July 1 until August 4.

A link to further information and how to book a ticket can be found here.