Shell workers look back on ‘Temple of Doom’ Aberdeen HQ as demolition begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shell workers look back on ‘Temple of Doom’ Aberdeen HQ as demolition begins

Employees who spent decades at the Tullos landmark say they will miss the distinctive part of the Aberdeen skyline.

By Ben Hendry
Readers have shared their memories of the Aberdeen Shell HQ.
Readers have shared their memories of the Aberdeen Shell HQ. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The demise of Aberdeen’s Shell HQ has sent many former workers on a trip down memory lane to “fantastic Christmas parties” and the boom times of the oil industry.

Some even shared the building’s Indiana Jones-inspired nickname.

It comes as diggers begin work on the demolition of the eye-catching city landmark, with the roof being stripped and piles of broken office furniture seen lying on the ground.

Though a sad end to the building for many, plenty of people took the opportunity to look back on happy memories at the Aberdeen Shell HQ.

Shell HQ demolition
The demolition of the former Shell HQ is expected to take about a year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What are readers’ memories of the Aberdeen Shell HQ?

Alex Bruce shared his claim to fame in the region’s oil and gas history, commenting on the Evening Express Facebook page that he “worked there as it was being built in 1978-1979”.

Billy Davidson worked there for 30 years, and can remember the largest “phase five” building coming to life.

He said: “Went for the job interview and my boss to be [said] don’t expect a job for life!

“Well, 30 years will do thanks.”

In 1980 we reported on Shell expanding its Tullos HQ, doubling in size. Image: British Newspaper Archive

‘Such an iconic building at one time’

Others looked back on the “belting Christmas parties” held there during their childhood.

Christina Hardie added: “Very sad, such an iconic building at one time.

“Lots of fond memories of fantastic Shell Christmas parties.”

This image captures the completion of the chemistry laboratory at Shell’s Northern Operations’ HQ in Aberdeen. The image shows laboratory technician Mr Douglas Clark (third right) showing guests around. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Roseleen Kelly shared some unusual memories of her time working in the Aberdeen Shell HQ.

She recalled: “Great entertainment watching the gulls tapping on the windows right next to my desk in that building.

“I could see them but they couldn’t see me!

“Phase five building was fondly named ‘The Temple of Doom’ by a few colleagues. It’s surely doomed now!”

Aberdeen Shell memories as demolition marks ‘end of an era’

Mike Scotland added: “I got my first start in health and safety for Shell there, special memory for me and a cracking facility.”

Leigh Keith said the Tullos complex had a special place in her own family.

She wrote: “So sad to see – end of an era.

“Three generations of my family all worked for Shell in that building over the years.”

On July 10 1975, The Scotsman reported Shell were to stay in Aberdeen – extending the lease by 66 years. Image: British Newspaper Archive

Sharlene Johnston chipped in: “Lots of happy memories working there in the late 80s and 90s.

“Will miss seeing the glass pyramid as I drive up Wellington Road. Met many good friends there and has lots of fun in the Pecten Bar.”

Shell HQ in Aberdeen
Shell’s former HQ in Aberdeen is a place brimming with memories for many. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The work taking place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you have any fond memories of the old Shell HQ? Let us know in our comments section below

‘I remember before Shell was even there’

But some have longer memories than that…

Ann Stephen took to our comments section to reminisce on the fields that were there before the oil and gas building was erected.

She said: “Remember before it was built, called the Blue Woodies when I was a kid…

“Pity they built it in the first place. Used to be fields and farms (Millie’s Farm) from Kincorth to the sea – then the oil came and left and what do we have left?”

The future of the site remains unclear. 

Read more memories of the Aberdeen Shell HQ here: 

‘Maggie Thatcher was on the phone’: Tales from Shell’s Tullos HQ

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christopher Lindsay admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman over a nearly five year period. Image: Facebook.
Man told family member he would 'probably' kill ex-partner
Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra near Inverurie.
A glimpse inside three stunning north-east houses up for Scotland's Home of the Year
The attack happened in the alley next to The Snuggery. Image: Google
Thug knocked man unconscious and stamped on head after he hugged girlfriend in Aberdeen…
Steven Chalmers and Calvin Gallon appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.
Banff thug handed two more months in jail after admitting 'testosterone-fuelled stupidity'
Police are working at the scene in Tillydrone.
Woman dies and another woman arrested after police called to Tillydrone flat
Balmoral Comtec sales director Gary Yeoman.
Aberdeen firm's multi-million Rosebank deal means 50 new jobs
L&M premier store on Hutcheon Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Man jailed after trying to rob Aberdeen corner shop with 'fearsome' knife
A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council
'Biggest redevelopment in Aberdeen city centre for 200 years' to begin this month
16
Craig Wilson.
Popular Aberdeenshire restaurant Eat on the Green may close for good in September
BBC Scotland Debate Night.
Topical debate TV show wants you to join audience in Aberdeen

Conversation