Shell workers look back on ‘Temple of Doom’ Aberdeen HQ as demolition begins

The demise of Aberdeen’s Shell HQ has sent many former workers on a trip down memory lane to “fantastic Christmas parties” and the boom times of the oil industry.

Some even shared the building’s Indiana Jones-inspired nickname.

It comes as diggers begin work on the demolition of the eye-catching city landmark, with the roof being stripped and piles of broken office furniture seen lying on the ground.

Though a sad end to the building for many, plenty of people took the opportunity to look back on happy memories at the Aberdeen Shell HQ.

What are readers’ memories of the Aberdeen Shell HQ?

Alex Bruce shared his claim to fame in the region’s oil and gas history, commenting on the Evening Express Facebook page that he “worked there as it was being built in 1978-1979”.

Billy Davidson worked there for 30 years, and can remember the largest “phase five” building coming to life.

He said: “Went for the job interview and my boss to be [said] don’t expect a job for life!

“Well, 30 years will do thanks.”

‘Such an iconic building at one time’

Others looked back on the “belting Christmas parties” held there during their childhood.

Christina Hardie added: “Very sad, such an iconic building at one time.

“Lots of fond memories of fantastic Shell Christmas parties.”

Roseleen Kelly shared some unusual memories of her time working in the Aberdeen Shell HQ.

She recalled: “Great entertainment watching the gulls tapping on the windows right next to my desk in that building.

“I could see them but they couldn’t see me!

“Phase five building was fondly named ‘The Temple of Doom’ by a few colleagues. It’s surely doomed now!”

Aberdeen Shell memories as demolition marks ‘end of an era’

Mike Scotland added: “I got my first start in health and safety for Shell there, special memory for me and a cracking facility.”

Leigh Keith said the Tullos complex had a special place in her own family.

She wrote: “So sad to see – end of an era.

“Three generations of my family all worked for Shell in that building over the years.”

Sharlene Johnston chipped in: “Lots of happy memories working there in the late 80s and 90s.

“Will miss seeing the glass pyramid as I drive up Wellington Road. Met many good friends there and has lots of fun in the Pecten Bar.”

‘I remember before Shell was even there’

But some have longer memories than that…

Ann Stephen took to our comments section to reminisce on the fields that were there before the oil and gas building was erected.

She said: “Remember before it was built, called the Blue Woodies when I was a kid…

“Pity they built it in the first place. Used to be fields and farms (Millie’s Farm) from Kincorth to the sea – then the oil came and left and what do we have left?”

The future of the site remains unclear.

