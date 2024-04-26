Late Dons fans to be remembered at last match of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Late Dons fans to be remembered at last match of the season

Relatives of followers who have passed away in the last year are being urged to contact the club to ensure 'no one is missed out'.

By Ross Hempseed
Berriedale Funeral Home and Aberdeen FC are working on a fitting tribute to remember late followers. Image: Paul Devlin/ SNS Group)
Berriedale Funeral Home and Aberdeen FC are working on a fitting tribute to remember late followers. Image: Paul Devlin/ SNS Group)

Dons fans who have passed away in the last year will be honoured during the final game of the season at Pittodrie.

Berriedale Funeral Home, working in partnership with Aberdeen FC, is working on a fitting tribute to remember followers – and are appealing to families to add their loved one’s name to the memorial list.

Berridedale partnered with the club at the start of last season in what was described as a “unique display of community solidarity”.

The collaboration provides support to Dons fans who are nearing the end of life, as well as families experiencing the pain of loss, by offering them exclusive AFC experiences, including the use of an Executive Box to enjoy a match.

Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie Stadium.
Robbie Hedderman, AFC Business Development Manager and William Paterson of Berriedale Funeral Home who have sponsored the Dons since the beginning of last season. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Both sides also pledged to work together to host memorial ceremonies, creating a space for fans to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a “supportive and respectful environment”.

Stephen Westall, co-owner of Berriedale Funeral Home, said: “We didn’t know when we started where this would take us, and since then we’ve been able to reach out to so many families and make their dreams come true.”

Dons fans to be remembered at final Aberdeen game

The funeral home is now putting together a list of Dons fans who have passed away during the past year, and need relatives to come forward so that no one is missed out.

The memorial will take place at the final match of the season at Pittodrie on May 19, when the Dons take on rivals Ross County.

Names will be featured on a dedicated page of the RedMatchday programme as well as on screens around the stadium during a moment of remembrance.

A wreath supplied by Berriedale will be laid in the centre circle by funeral directors William Paterson and Kathleen Macintosh prior to kick off, accompanied by two pipers.

Dons fans to be memorialised via LED screens at Pittodrie.
Names of those lost will be displayed on the LED screens around Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

A banner with also be displayed in the stand whilst the pipers are on the pitch.

Mr Westall said: “We don’t want to miss anyone out. We want to make sure they are all memorialised in some way.

“I think it’s massively important. Football is not only about the game that is played, it’s about the community it creates and it’s a place that everybody goes to.”

To have your loved ones name added to the memorial list, click here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Aberdeen sheriff found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
Kevin Thorburn
'A shining light within our family': Aberdeen Cyrenians pay tribute to colleague Kevin Thorburn
CR0009077 Aberdeen FC pre-match presser for game against Hearts ; Pictured - Dons player Shay Logan. Picture by Kami Thomson 09-05-19
Prosecutors drop money laundering case against former Dons star Shay Logan
Scotland fans at Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone.
Plea for council to let Aberdeen pubs show Euro games outdoors
a956 at Cleanhill roundabout
A956 reopens following accident at Cleanhill
The wreckage of a car can be seen on the westbound roadside of the A96. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Three people rushed to hospital after trauma team called to Aberdeen crash
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Pair jailed after police find bags containing almost £100,000 of cannabis
Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, who pioneered computer systems for the farming industry, with wife Margaret.
Obituary: Farming systems pioneer, Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, 91
Deborah McIntosh appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman who racially harassed child told 'actions have consequences' - and admonished
Taxis lined up at Aberdeen Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Airport bosses holding talks with taxi drivers over proposals 'to improve the service…
4

Conversation