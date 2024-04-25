Stonehaven shops prepared to club together to sort ‘crater’ potholes deterring customers

Three Stonehaven businesses have vowed to put their heads together to fix a “crater” pothole which is deterring customers.

Those trading in Redcloak Drive have lamented the horror hole which they claim is impacting footfall.

Large amounts of rain this month have caused the deep hole to open up in the centre of the entrance to the business park.

Since then, the firms say they have seen a decline in cars entering the car park.

Now, The Co-op and Redcloak Fish Bar are working on a plan to club together to fix it.

New resident Big Manny’s Pizza have also been consulted on the plans.

Since it falls just outside Aberdeenshire Council’s area of responsibility, the trio are relying on a private landlord to fill the hole.

Redcloak Fish Bar laments ‘disruptive’ pot holes

Jamie Russo, owner of the Redcloak Fish Bar, said he’d fill the pot hole himself if he could.

The 24-year-old said: “We have seen a lot less people in the car park since they appeared because of how disruptive they are.

“The wet weather has opened up what was really quite a minor pothole over the past couple weeks.

“It really is a massive crater now.

“The council have said because it is just inside the car park it’s not anything to do with them, but they are monitoring the road.

“The landlord owns the three business buildings here and the car park and it has been reported to him.

“They said they have noted it and they are gonna look into it – so hopefully it gets sorted soon.

“Myself and the Co-op, we did speak about trying to fill it ourselves, but we are scared that if any damage was caused to cars then we’d be liable ourselves.

“I’m hoping that it gets sorted soon.”

Pot holes annoying for Stonehaven staff and customers

The local Co-op have also noticed a downturn in customers since the road has been damaged.

The branch reassured customers that they are doing everything they can to fix the road as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman for the Redcloak Co-op said: “It is really annoying for both staff and customers.

“We have seen online that that pothole has been discouraging customers from visiting us.

“It’s bad because it is in the centre of the road, so you have to try to avoid them if you are coming on the road.

“It’s not ideal for staff as well because, speaking for myself, I wouldn’t want my tyres damaged either.

“But we have done what we can, so have the other businesses – it’s just a waiting game to see who will come out and fix it.

“If the three of us have to split a bill to make sure this gets sorted then that’s what we will have to do.”