New manager Jimmy Thelin will improve current Aberdeen players, says interim boss Peter Leven

New manager Jimmy Thelin will improve current Aberdeen players who remain at Pittodrie beyond the summer transfer window, says interim boss Peter Leven.

Elfsborg manager Thelin has agreed a three-year deal to lead the Dons from June 3.

The 46-year-old will inevitably rebuild the squad with his own signings during the summer in preparation for his debut season in Scotland.

However, many of the current squad are on long-term contracts and are likely to remain at Pittodrie next season.

Leven reckons Thelin will improve those players who have under-performed in the Premiership this season.

That improvement will be needed as the Reds’ dire Premiership form has resulted in a bottom six finish.

Aberdeen kick-start the post-split bottom six fixtures against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Leven said: “From what I have heard Jimmy really develops people.

“That’s really good for the players and for us as coaches as well, everyone.

“Jimmy has a great track record.

“He took Elfsborg from where they were to fighting for the league title.”

Bravery of spot-kick taker Duncan

Thelin is renowned in Sweden for developing and maximising the potential of young, emerging talent.

Although top talents are frequently transferred overseas from Elfsborg, Thelin has built a conveyor belt of players to come in as replacements.

Aberdeen’s emerging talent played a key role in the dramatic penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Pittodrie youth academy graduates Jack Milne, 21, and winger Ryan Duncan, 20, both took spot-kicks at Hampden.

Milne netted but Duncan missed when his effort hit the post.

Duncan had to endure an extended wait to take his penalty as Dons keeper Kelle Roos received treatment on the goal-line for cramp.

Leven said: “Two academy graduates Jack Milne and Ryan Duncan both stepped up to take a penalty.

“They were brave enough to take them and that’s good enough for me.”

‘Jimmy is inheriting a talented group’

On-loan Crystal Palace midfieder Killian Phillips’ penalty was saved as Celtic edged the shoot-out 6-5.

Following the Hampden heartache Leven must now rally the Dons for the bottom six battle.

The threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot has still not been extinguished.

Aberdeen are five points ahead of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with five games remaining.

The Dons face Ross County away in the final game of the season.

Despite the disappointing league campaign Leven insists Thelin will inherit a “talented” squad in June.

And he aims to finish the season with a winning streak to prove it.

Leven said: “Jimmy is inheriting a talented group and he is keeping his eye on the games.

“It has been an up and down season where the league form has not been good enough.

“However we are four games unbeaten in the league so hopefully have turned a corner there.”

On the poor league campaign, Leven added: “It is not attitude as they work hard every day and give me everything.

“The spirit within the players is there.

“And we aim to finish the season strong as we are on a bit of form now.

“We have five massive games left, starting on Saturday.”

Thelin appointment lifts Aberdeen

Thelin will bring Elfsbog assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

And Leven will take on the role of assistant first team coach under Thelin.

Leven has emerged as a candidate for the vacant manager’s job at Barnsley.

The Dons interim manager is reportedly on the shortlist at the English League One club following the dismissal of Neill Collins as boss at Oakwell.

Thelin will remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight enters a summer break.

However the new manager will monitor Dons matches from his home in Sweden until the end of the Premiership season.

Thelin also remains in regular contact with Leven.

Leven hopes the knowledge the new manager is assessing the post-split matches will give the Dons an added edge.

He said: “The players know who is watching them now for contracts and staying at the club.

“Hopefully that has galvanised the players and will lift them all.”