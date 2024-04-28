What’s it like to climb Mount Everest? Aberdeen mum documents scaling world’s highest mountain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s it like to climb Mount Everest? Aberdeen mum documents scaling world’s highest mountain

Personal trainer Lee Donald has reached Everest Base Camp and is documenting her journey as she conquers the world's highest mountain.

Lee Donald documents journey climbing Mount Everest. Image: Lee Donald.
Lee Donald documents journey climbing Mount Everest. Image: Lee Donald.
By Shanay Taylor

An Aberdeen mum fulfilling her ‘lifelong dream’ to climb Mount Everest has revealed what it’s like to conquer the world’s highest mountain.

Personal trainer Lee Donald, 41, is set to become the first woman from Aberdeen – and seventh from Scotland – to scale the famous 8,848.86-metre Himalayan peak.

She’s raising money for north-east cancer charity Friends of Anchor, plus awareness of mental health issues.

Lee Donald documents her journey climbing Mount Everest. Image: Lee Donald.
She has reached base camp. Image: Lee Donald.
Lee Donald with her two children and another woman.
Lee Donald with her two kids, Léa and Jaxon. Image: Lee Donald.

She has climbed at least 5,000 metres in 14 days after officially reaching Everest Base Camp on Thursday, April 18.

The climb to Everest Base Camp included a six-hour hike from Lobuche base camp via Gorek Shep.

Since making it to the landmark, located at the foot of the Khumbu Glacier, she has participated in several training exercises.

If you’ve ever wondered what a typical day on Everest Base Camp looks like, keep reading to find out what Lee gets up to on the famous peak. 

What a typical day looks like at Mount Everest Base Camp

This week, Lee’s followers got a chance to ‘spend a day’ with her virtually as she gave a glimpse into what takes place on the famous mountain.

Wednesday was a rest day for the personal trainer which allowed her to reveal the conditions she is living in and document the food she is eating.

Lee stays in a tent just about big enough for her and all her belongings.

During the night the temperature drops to around -15C, so anything that is not wrapped up freezes.

Her sports bra was frozen. Image: Lee Donald.
She is fulfilling her dream. Image: Lee Donald.

To stay warm, she goes to bed with a 1.5lt bottle of hot water which she can then sip on at night if she’s thirsty.

But she tries not to drink too much for fear of having to use the toilet during the night as it is “so cold.”

There are four toilet tents on site which also have an urn of hot water to wash your hands.

However, campmates need to wait until at least 10.15am for pipes to defrost so they can have a shower.

‘There’s a big buzz in camp right now’

She says it can be “super hot” throughout the day, but is typically cold first thing in the morning and later in the evenings.

This prompts her to change into full thermals including a fleece, down vest, jacket, beanie hat, thick socks and boots before dinner.

In the morning she knows it’s going to be freezing, so takes the clothes she’s going to put on into her sleeping bag to warm them up a bit before braving it.

They eat in a dome tent called ‘The Hillary’. Image: Lee Donald.

They eat in a dome tent called ‘The Hillary’ with food including fish, potatoes, salad, soup, curried chicken and fried toast.

She says that they “really pack the carbs in” to boost their energy levels.

A picture of one of her meals at camp. Image: Lee Donald.
She is loving every minute of her journey. Image: Lee Donald.

She describes a “big buzz” in camp at the moment as the first wave of climbers attempted to summit the mountain.

Few people reach the base camp but only the elite go beyond.

Lee previously told The Press and Journal that she aims to show her children “what you can achieve when you believe in yourself.”

Adding: “I’ve went from being rock bottom to the top of the world, you can’t get any higher than that.”

You can stay up to date with Lee’s journey here.

