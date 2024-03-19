‘Hard work pays off’ as Ballater restaurant voted one of the best places to dine in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hard work pays off’ as Ballater restaurant voted one of the best places to dine in the UK

The venue was praised by judges of the prestigious UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards.

By Michelle Henderson
Manager and chef Marcus Sherry pictured outside the Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater.
Manager and chef Marcus Sherry pictured outside the Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Staff at a Ballater restaurant say they are ‘humbled and honoured’ to be named one of the best places to dine in the UK.

Fish Shop is one of three Scottish restaurants shortlisted in Condé Nast Traveller’s inaugural ‘UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards’ 2023.

23 restaurants from across the UK left their mark on a panel of expert judges, with the Aberdeenshire restaurant hailed as a “beautifully designed seafood restaurant”.

The judges also said they were impressed with Fish Shop’s “elevated Scottish fish and shellfish”.

The official list was unveiled on Condé Nast’s website this week, recognising the best in “proper old-fashioned hospitality” across the UK.

Fish Shop makes its mark on Ballater

The award is among the first awards bestowed on the restaurant and fishmongers since opening its doors last year.

In April, Queen Camilla visited the Fish Shop to mark the official opening.

And 11 months on, the restaurant is already making waves.

The Ballater restaurant.
The Ballater restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Run by husband-and-wife team Marcus and Jasmine Sherry, the couple say they are delighted to have garnered so much success so early on.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, executive chef Marcus said they are “on cloud nine”.

He said: “We are over the moon. It is such a great achievement for the whole team. Everyone has been working really hard for the last 10 months since we opened so it’s a great achievement.

“It is a credit to everyone’s hard work. We are just a little restaurant and to get national awards like this, is really quite an honour. It is very humbling.

“It is very special, and it means a lot to us all.

The Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater.
The Aberdeenshire restaurant on Netherley Place opened for business just 11 months ago. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

“The fishmonger’s is something we really want to push and if the restaurant can continue on its trajectory then we will be super happy.”

Masterminded by Artfarm – the company behind The Fife Arms in Braemar – the business was created to celebrate Scotland’s fishing heritage and traditions.

The 40-cover seafood restaurant is accompanied by an adjoining fishmonger designed to cater to locals and seasonal visitors.

Formerly home to the Rothesay Rooms, they transformed the premises on Netherly Place into an award-winning enterprise with the country’s seafood industry at its heart.

Community is at the heart of the Ballater restaurant

Marcus said their success would be nothing without the support of the local community which he says has welcomed them with “open arms”.

He says he hopes their success will open the door for other restauranteurs to set their sights on northern Scotland.

He added: “The general population of Ballater and Royal Deeside have just been so fantastic and so welcoming. It is a credit to them and hopefully this helps everyone in the community and not just ourselves.

“There is not a huge number of restaurants left in Ballater and we hope that grows as tourism grows. There are a lot of award-winning businesses around in the local areas as well so hopefully that brings everyone back to this area.

“We are grateful to the local community as well as our team. We are only as good as the people we surround ourselves with and we were very lucky that we still have an incredible team from the opening that has worked with us before, so we have really hit the ground running.”

Fish Shop restaurant and fishmongers in Ballater.
Executive chef Marcus Sherry said the success of the Fish Shop restaurant has been thanks to the local community who has welcomed them with “open arms.” Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

