Aberdeen Swim Academy gets the go-ahead for new £300,000 pool

A new £300,000 pool is to be built in Bridge of Don by Aberdeen Swim Academy.

Aberdeen City Council has approved plans for the facility to be built in an empty industrial unit in Scotstown Road.

The pool will be 15 metres by nine metres and have 20 changing rooms.

It is expected to create up to 12 new jobs.

‘Hard work’ begins

Aberdeen Swim Academy general manager Leah Aitken said the reaction from the local community has been “fantastic”.

Currently Aberdeen Swimming Academy teaches 1,300 pupils a week across Ardoe House Hotel, House of Schivas in Ellon, Robert Gordon’s College, Warehouse Gym, and private adult lessons at Devona Spa in Aberdeen.

Leah said: “The reaction from the local community and our customer base has been fantastic.

“We feel great. It’s been 16 months of planning and waiting.

“Now is when the hard work begins.”

The operational hours of the pool will be between 3pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm at weekends.

It will include reception areas, a viewing gallery, staff training room and kitchenette alongside toilets and showers and 21 parking spaces.

‘Upmost best’ to open pool to public

The plan is for the pool to be opened up for public use.

Leah said: “We are still looking to open the pool with the local community to allow them to drop in and we are looking to work with other aquatic partners.

“It’s important for us to remember we aren’t the council but are doing our upmost best to provide a facility for everyone.

“With good quality swimming lessons in Aberdeen lacking our offering is premium compared to local councils.

“Our lessons are really popular and the main difference is because we have such small structured classes.

“Having our own space will allow us to increase our own offering. More adult lessons and more ASN which I’m passionate about.

“The building will be accessible for everyone.”

Funding from local businesses?

So far Aberdeen Swim Academy has saved £150,000 towards the cost of the build and spent a further £26,000 throughout the planning process.

It’s hoped the remaining funds will come from bank finance and possibly parent bonds. That will see them invest, gain interest and get their money back after five years.

Leah said: “We have saved around £150,000 and are in talks with the bank about securing a loan and some local businesses have noted interest in investing already which is great.

“Now that we have the green light, we need to get our building warrant, involve a quantity surveyor, put the project out to tender, finalise our finances, and then get building.

“We are probably a bit impromptu with setting a date for opening but we hope later this year, towards the end of summer.”

Aberdeen Swim Academy had previously hoped to open a pool within Murcar Industrial Estate, also in Bridge of Don, but a pre-planning application was unsuccessful.

The business was started by former Hazlehead Academy pupil Joel in 2021 and he now has 80 swimming instructors in his team.