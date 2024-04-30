Aberdeen Swim Academy gets the go-ahead for new £300,000 pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen Swim Academy gets the go-ahead for new £300,000 pool

It is hoped the new leisure facility will open by the end of this summer.

By Kelly Wilson
An artist's impression of the new Bridge of Don swimming pool. Image: MGA Architecture
An artist's impression of the new Bridge of Don swimming pool. Image: MGA Architecture

A new £300,000 pool is to be built in Bridge of Don by Aberdeen Swim Academy.

Aberdeen City Council has approved plans for the facility to be built in an empty industrial unit in Scotstown Road.

The pool will be 15 metres by nine metres and have 20 changing rooms.

It is expected to create up to 12 new jobs.

‘Hard work’ begins

Aberdeen Swim Academy general manager Leah Aitken said the reaction from the local community has been “fantastic”.

Currently Aberdeen Swimming Academy teaches 1,300 pupils a week across Ardoe House Hotel, House of Schivas in Ellon, Robert Gordon’s College, Warehouse Gym, and private adult lessons at Devona Spa in Aberdeen.

Leah said: “The reaction from the local community and our customer base has been fantastic.

“We feel great. It’s been 16 months of planning and waiting.

Exterior of the new swimming pool. Image: MGA Architecture

“Now is when the hard work begins.”

The operational hours of the pool will be between 3pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm at weekends.

It will include reception areas, a viewing gallery, staff training room and kitchenette alongside toilets and showers and 21 parking spaces.

‘Upmost best’ to open pool to public

The plan is for the pool to be opened up for public use.

Leah said: “We are still looking to open the pool with the local community to allow them to drop in and we are looking to work with other aquatic partners.

“It’s important for us to remember we aren’t the council but are doing our upmost best to provide a facility for everyone.

Aberdeen Swim Academy hope to open up to public use. Image: MGA Architecture

“With good quality swimming lessons in Aberdeen lacking our offering is premium compared to local councils.

“Our lessons are really popular and the main difference is because we have such small structured classes.

“Having our own space will allow us to increase our own offering. More adult lessons and more ASN which I’m passionate about.

“The building will be accessible for everyone.”

Funding from local businesses?

So far Aberdeen Swim Academy has saved £150,000 towards the cost of the build and spent a further £26,000 throughout the planning process.

It’s hoped the remaining funds will come from bank finance and possibly parent bonds. That will see them invest, gain interest and get their money back after five years.

Leah said: “We have saved around £150,000 and are in talks with the bank about securing a loan and some local businesses have noted interest in investing already which is great.

Local businesses have shown interest in investing. Image: MGA Architecture

“Now that we have the green light, we need to get our building warrant, involve a quantity surveyor, put the project out to tender, finalise our finances, and then get building.

“We are probably a bit impromptu with setting a date for opening but we hope later this year, towards the end of summer.”

Aberdeen Swim Academy had previously hoped to open a pool within Murcar Industrial Estate, also in Bridge of Don, but a pre-planning application was unsuccessful.

The business was started by former Hazlehead Academy pupil Joel in 2021 and he now has 80 swimming instructors in his team.