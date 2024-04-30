New mobile speed camera deployed on route between Airyhall and Cults

A new speed camera van will now operate along Craigton Road in Aberdeen, following concerns raised by local MP Stephen Flynn.

A recent speed survey uncovered that more than a third of vehicles failed to obey the 30mph speed limit along a section of the lengthy road.

Residents living in and around the road have raised concerns over the dangers posed by speeding to the authorities as well as their local MP, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

The new camera will be deployed to the area from Wednesday, May 1, and remain in place for three months.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, hopes the camera will help deter speeding along the long straight stretch of road.

Of the more than 26,300 vehicles surveyed, 9725 exceeded the speed limit on a road shared with cyclists and pedestrians.

In addition, 30mph stickers will also be attached to residents’ wheelie bins so the correct speed limit is more visible to motorists.

A third of vehicles found to break the 30mph speed limit

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “Aberdeen City Council is delighted that the Safety Camera Unit are able to set up a flexible deployment camera on Craigton Road.”

A new fixed-speed camera is being installed on North Anderson Drive to help reduce speeding along the dual carriageway.

In addition, a new high-tech speed camera has been installed along South Deeside Road following three fatal crashes over the past few years.