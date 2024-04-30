New mobile speed camera deployed on route between Airyhall and Cults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New mobile speed camera deployed on route between Airyhall and Cults

A survey uncovered that more than a third of vehicles failed to obey the 30mph speed limit along a section of the road.

By Ross Hempseed
Mobile speed camera unit will be dispatched to Craigton Road. Image: Police Scotland.
Mobile speed camera unit will be dispatched to Craigton Road. Image: Police Scotland.

A new speed camera van will now operate along Craigton Road in Aberdeen, following concerns raised by local MP Stephen Flynn.

A recent speed survey uncovered that more than a third of vehicles failed to obey the 30mph speed limit along a section of the lengthy road.

Residents living in and around the road have raised concerns over the dangers posed by speeding to the authorities as well as their local MP, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

The new camera will be deployed to the area from Wednesday, May 1, and remain in place for three months.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, hopes the camera will help deter speeding along the long straight stretch of road.

Craigton Road heading into a residential neighbourhood. Image: Google Maps.

Of the more than 26,300 vehicles surveyed, 9725 exceeded the speed limit on a road shared with cyclists and pedestrians.

In addition, 30mph stickers will also be attached to residents’ wheelie bins so the correct speed limit is more visible to motorists.

A third of vehicles found to break the 30mph speed limit

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “Aberdeen City Council is delighted that the Safety Camera Unit are able to set up a flexible deployment camera on Craigton Road.”

A new fixed-speed camera is being installed on North Anderson Drive to help reduce speeding along the dual carriageway.

In addition, a new high-tech speed camera has been installed along South Deeside Road following three fatal crashes over the past few years.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The High Court in Glasgow.
Brothers deny using hammer and machete in Aberdeen murder bid
Valaris 123, pictured during a visit to Dundee, is due to start drilling on Pensacola later this year.
UK energy policy uncertainty threatens one of largest discoveries in North Sea in decades
Primark entrance Aberdeen
Click and collect coming to Aberdeen and Inverness Primark stores
Aberdeen mum and son who were caught with amphetamine in their freezer
Aberdeen mum and son in the dock after amphetamine found in freezer
Fraser Milne, engineering and projects director, left, and Aneel Gill, head of product innovation and research & development at Balmoral Comtec.
Aberdeen innovation at heart of world's largest offshore wind farm
Tomasz Wlochowski appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; Tomasz Wlochowski. Peterhead Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/04/2024
'Lonely' Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails
The front of the car was damaged. Image: DC Thomson.
Car smashes into Curl Aberdeen from Tesco car park
The area affected by the power cut in Fraserburgh.
Fraserburgh retail park hit as town lost power
The Bay City Rollers, who have announced a gig at Banff castle
We'll sing Shang-a-Lang! Legendary Bay City Rollers announced for Banff castle gig
The council has previously shared a vision of how dazzling lighting effects could be draped over Union Street.
New lighting plans to create 'attractive illuminated space' on closed Union Street stretch
5

Conversation