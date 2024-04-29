Permanent speed camera to be installed on major Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Permanent speed camera to be installed on major Aberdeen road

The decision has been made after "reviewing collisions and vehicle speeds" on North Anderson Drive.

By Ross Hempseed
The permanent camera will be installed on North Anderson Drive
A new fixed speed camera is being installed on North Anderson Drive.

Work has already begun on the permanent roadside fixture which will be located between Westburn Road and Ashgrove Road West beside the northbound carriageway.

The location is just past a major junction between the A92 North Anderson Drive and A944 Westburn Road.

The installation is due to take two weeks to complete and replaces a mobile camera van which has operated along North Anderson Drive for the past few years.

The van has been serviced by a member of staff using detection equipment.

Police Scotland’s Safety Camera Unit confirmed once the camera is installed, a testing period will be carried out before it is switched on and begins recording. 

The new camera will be installed between Westburn Road and Ashgrove Road West. Image: Google Maps.

Once it is turned on, it can operate 24/7.

Eric Dunion, unit manager said: “Although we have enforced at this location for a number of years, mobile enforcement can only cover a limited number of hours per week.

“The opportunity arose to introduce a new fixed camera in our area, and after reviewing collisions and vehicle speeds on North Anderson Drive the decision was made to install it there.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill added: “The setting up of a fixed camera on Anderson Drive is a positive for the area.

“Ensuring enforcement of this key corridor through the city and improving safety for those travelling on the network.”

