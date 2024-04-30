Iain Maciver: Hard luck, Humza – why not plan a relaxing Hebridean holiday?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Hard luck, Humza – why not plan a relaxing Hebridean holiday?

At leadership crises, rivals do a lot of considering. It usually means they’re champing at the bit.

Humza Yousaf will step down as first minister of Scotland once his successor has been chosen. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Humza Yousaf will step down as first minister of Scotland once his successor has been chosen. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By Iain Maciver

So, goodbye then, Humza Yousaf. It was an interesting 13 months.

The sudden departure of Nicola Sturgeon did not leave you much to be going on with, being shackled to a party that proved itself to be so extremist and uncaring about people’s livelihoods that its crazy policies would have vaporised, had they been implemented. Your hat was always on a shoogly peg.

Then, last week, you decided the way forward for the SNP was to go it alone and get a quickie divorce. Push back the emissions target dates. Boom. That rattled them.

Then end the Bute House accord. Boom-boom. Watch them take the huff and head out into the rain. Boom-boom-boom. Job an’ finish, as they used to say in these parts.

Alas, hell hath no fury like a Scottish Green scorned, and they swooped back for the jugular – a vengeful vote of confidence, or something in that vein.

Smelling blood, Scottish Labour, too, couldn’t resist questioning the confidence parliament had in your entire party. Boom. Referee Ross took a side. Boom-boom. That was enough.

You were “considering” your next move, but you were undoubtedly already planning a holiday in 28 days’ time. The Hebrides are nice at the end of May. Come up and see us sometime. You were up a couple of weeks ago, but that was business.

Come with me to the Criterion Bar and meet George Gawk. He says he’s still Labour, but he will happily discuss what is wrong with any party. It’s what he does. He will also talk about sheep. He’s always done that, too.

Forbes, Flynn or old faithful?

Listen, Humza – can I call you ‘Za? Well, I’ve been doing that for a while anyway. I’m not a party political type, but, because I scribble, many people ask who I think will follow you. My first thought was wee Katag Forbes. Yet, I am not sure Scotland is ready for uncompromising Free Church-type truths.

Then, I thought it was time for Stephen Flynn, away from the action in yon distant southern smoke. He doesn’t seem too keen at the moment. Stephen’s only just lost his hair. He’s far too young.

John Swinney
John Swinney is yet to confirm if he will put himself in the running to be the next first minister or not. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

On Monday, ye olde veteran baldy John Swinney, who was once a caretaker FM for five minutes, let slip he was “considering” allowing his name to go forward. That word “considering” again.

At leadership crises, rivals do a lot of considering. It usually means they’re champing at the bit. Swinney has clout and experience in spades. He was deputy leader for nearly a decade, until last year.

Welcome to Pot Hole City

I’m considering, too. I’m considering nominating Daventry Banksie for an honour. I don’t know her real name, but she’s the wonderful dame who began a campaign to fix potholes in Northamptonshire.

She began a cheeky poster campaign, urging the council to get it done, then called up Jeremy Vine, which everyone with any worthwhile cause must do nowadays, and had acres of news written about her. She really had a go, welcoming drivers to “Pot Hole City – twinned with the Grand Canyon”. She even named a roundabout “Pot Holy Island”. Council chiefs raged, and cringed.

A Northamptonshire local has come up with a creative way to protest potholes. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Supporters, and there were many, even made pastries, with a wee biscuit like a tyre sunken in the middle. A pothole to have with a cuppa. It worked. Red-faced elected representatives caved in and ordered action to shut her up.

Even as you are reading this, West Northamptonshire squads are busy fixing the highways and byways down there. So much for the council apparatchik who opined she was some old agitator who would move onto some other campaign the following week. Nah, she stuck to it. And she stuck it to him.

Birds in unlikely places

I’m stuck with the thoughts of birds in unlikely places. I was about to do my business in a toilet in a house in Dalmore, on the west of Lewis, recently, when I realised a flock of birds was incoming. I could hear them, but couldn’t see anything.

Baffled, I was. And a bit scared. I almost dismantled the cistern to see if a flock of screeching seagulls was in there.

It turned out to be a motion-sensitive toilet-roll holder, which had catapulted me into a scene from the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film The Birds. You have no idea how quickly my zip was pulled up when I thought I was sharing the loo with pecking gulls.

So, ‘Za, to go back to your successor; I think that, barring some catastrophe, John Swinney will be first minister. And he must lead from the south to the very north, like the Hebrides and Shetland, where, of course, they all speak funny.

Two Shetland ducks were flying south. The first duck says: “Quack.” The second duck snaps: “Shut up. I’m flying as quack as I can.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

More from Columnists

First Minister Humza Yousaf descends the stairs in Bute House, on his way to announce his resignation. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Next leadership choice will reveal what really matters most to the SNP
A flare-up of back and leg pain is seriously affecting Scott Begbie's ability to walk. Image: TB studio/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Quick NHS care and human kindness are silver linings to my mystery…
From A&E to diagnosis and treatment, much of dealing with the NHS is a lengthening waiting game nowadays. Image: Fabrizio Misson/Shutterstock
David Knight: Endless cancer waiting lists make pricey private healthcare feel like the only…
Kimberley McDonald and family, and the Twix wrapper found on Dunnet Beach near Thurso.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Twix wrapper found near Thurso takes me straight back to 1984
Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, pictured during happier times. It now looks like the SNP and the Greens are never, ever getting back together. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Flying Pigs: The Tortured Politicians Department? SNP-Greens break-up is like a Taylor Swift…
Moreen's Charities Week fancy dress was a big hit with football fans. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Bring back proper hullabaloo of Aberdeen University Charities Week
Scottish Greens co-leaders, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
Campbell Gunn: Humza Yousaf's decision to dump the Greens shows strength, not weakness
2
Support for Palestine was strong at the recent pro-independence Believe in Scotland march in Glasgow. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
John Ferry: 'Freedom for Scotland' and 'freedom for Palestine' are not comparable
Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, is retiring from the TV show. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Western Isles Council hack needs further investigation - is Vera free?
The former Shell headquarters, pictured here in 2020, was officially opened by Margaret Thatcher in 1979. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Does Aberdeen's Shell HQ demolition signify a fresh start or the beginning…

Conversation