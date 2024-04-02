New speed camera installed on South Deeside Road after three fatal crashes

A new high-tech speed camera will be installed on South Deeside Road following three fatal crashes over the past few years.

The B9077 has seen several accidents over the past few years including three fatal collisions.

It will be the first Vector spot speed camera introduced by the North Safety Cameras Unit.

The cameras use tracking radar for spot speed enforcement and covers all lanes, while an intelligent grid system gives a secondary speed check and will operate 24/7.

The system uses infra-red technology which allows images to be captured without the need for camera flash, so drivers will be unaware of whether they have been caught out.

Three fatal crashes prompted new speed camera installation

Eric Dunion, safety camera unit manager, said: “Safety cameras are deployed where there is a history of injury collisions and an identified issue with speed.

“Every year the Safety Camera Unit undertakes site selection along with roads authorities to identify a list of new sites that meet the collision and speed profile criteria, as well as determining the most appropriate type of camera for enforcement.”

The location in question, B9077 at Durris House, had three fatal and serious collisions during the baseline period and a speed survey highlighted excessive vehicle speeds.

The decision was subsequently made to install a fixed Vector camera which have the advantage of being able to enforce 24 hours a day.

“It is hoped that the camera will remind drivers of the importance of travelling within the speed limit at all times, with the aim of improving speed limit compliance and thereafter reducing collisions at the site,” Mr Dunion added.