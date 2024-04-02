New speed camera installed on South Deeside Road after three fatal crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

New speed camera installed on South Deeside Road after three fatal crashes

The new technology will help reduce the number crashes on the B9077 near Durris House.

By Ross Hempseed
speed camera installed on B9077
A Vector SR camera. Image: Police Scotland.

A new high-tech speed camera will be installed on South Deeside Road following three fatal crashes over the past few years.

The B9077 has seen several accidents over the past few years including three fatal collisions.

It will be the first Vector spot speed camera introduced by the North Safety Cameras Unit.

The cameras use tracking radar for spot speed enforcement and covers all lanes, while an intelligent grid system gives a secondary speed check and will operate 24/7.

The system uses infra-red technology which allows images to be captured without the need for camera flash, so drivers will be unaware of whether they have been caught out.

Three fatal crashes prompted new speed camera installation

Eric Dunion, safety camera unit manager, said: “Safety cameras are deployed where there is a history of injury collisions and an identified issue with speed.

“Every year the Safety Camera Unit undertakes site selection along with roads authorities to identify a list of new sites that meet the collision and speed profile criteria, as well as determining the most appropriate type of camera for enforcement.”

The location in question, B9077 at Durris House, had three fatal and serious collisions during the baseline period and a speed survey highlighted excessive vehicle speeds.

The decision was subsequently made to install a fixed Vector camera which have the advantage of being able to enforce 24 hours a day.

“It is hoped that the camera will remind drivers of the importance of travelling within the speed limit at all times, with the aim of improving speed limit compliance and thereafter reducing collisions at the site,” Mr Dunion added.

Rolled over vehicle on South Deeside road near Maryculter Bridge

Conversation