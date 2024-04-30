‘Not fit for purpose’: RAAC found in two fire stations in north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Not fit for purpose’: RAAC found in two fire stations in north and north-east

Millions would need to be invested to rebuild the bases in Aberdeenshire and the Isle of Skye.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Huntly Fire Station.
Huntly fire station is on the bases affected by RAAC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

Two fire stations in the north and north-east will need to be rebuilt after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has revealed 14 fire stations in Scotland have been deemed “not fit for purpose” including those in Huntly and Portree.

The organisation has put urgent temporary measures into place to reinforce areas of the roofing.

However, they claim the safest and most cost-effective solution would be to rebuild these stations.

Replacing the 14 at risk fire stations would cost £77 million.

RAAC found in Huntly and Portree fire stations

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Stephen Wood, Head of Service Delivery for the North of Scotland, said: “Some of our ageing buildings are no longer fit for purpose and require urgent action.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Stephen Wood. Image: SFRS

“We have a significant number of fire stations without provisions such as dedicated locker rooms, dignified facilities or sufficient showering facilities.

“Our buildings need to be safe, provide welfare facilities and comply with guidelines around decontamination after incidents to help protect our firefighters’ health.

“While we welcome the uplift in our capital budget, we do not have the budget to address this and doing nothing is simply not an option.

“We must find a permanent solution.”

What is Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC)?

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete is a form of lightweight concrete used in construction in many public buildings in the UK between the 1950s and 1990s.

RAAC, which is mainly found in roofs and occasionally in floors and walls, is a highly aerated material with properties different from those of conventional concrete.

In 2023, the UK Government raised major safety concerns about the structural integrity of buildings containing RAAC and ordered immediate action to be taken.

The discovery of RAAC in the Huntly and Portree fire stations comes two months after The Press & Journal reported the evacuation of hundreds of council home residents in Torry due to the finding of this material in their homes.

Fire crews ‘responding to fewer incidents’

Mr Wood has also highlighted how SFRS now responds to fewer house fires but more incidents of flooding and larger, more intense wildfires.

He said: “Last year we saw extreme weather events that placed an unprecedented demand on our emergency service.

“This included one of the largest wildfires on record at Cannich in the Highlands and Storm Babet, which devastated many communities in the north east.

Emergency services carried went door-to-door during Storm Babet, making sure residents were safe. Image: PA.

“These types of incidents require the deployment of hundreds of firefighters and often occur in areas where we do not have permanently staffed stations.

“We have prioritised investment and bolstered our fleet in recent years with the addition of 20 specialist water rescue boats and the implementation of 25 dedicated wildfire stations across Scotland.

“But we expect climate change to intensify and present further challenges that we must be prepared to meet.”

